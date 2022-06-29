Two highly publicized mass shootings took place in different parts of the country in the past few months and McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy recently gave his thoughts on dealing with and preventing those.
Guy believes that everyone should be more vigilant of the dangers in society.
“There is more reckless and irresponsible behavior in society today,” Guy expressed. “I think we live in a pretty good community. Our area is pretty stable.”
Though he believes McMinn County is a stable community, he noted that it is still possible for bad things to happen.
“We recommend in our safety trainings to the public to be aware,” he noted. “That is a common point in most safety training. Being aware of your surroundings, people, things, odd behavior, changes in a person’s behavior and reporting those things.”
He noted anyone can report notable changes to law enforcement or a minister or anyone who could go and evaluate the person.
“The more that we are aware and can share information the more likely we are to respond and even prevent things from taking a bad turn,” he said.
One of the proposals that has gained popularity recently has been red flag laws. Guy delivered his thoughts on those potential laws that permit police or, in some states, family members, co-workers and others to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who they believe may be a danger to themselves or others.
“I understand the concept but I think that we would all agree, even those of us that are very pro-Second Amendment, that there are simply some people in society that don’t need a firearm, they don’t need a knife, they don’t need anything in their hands that they could use to harm themselves or someone else because through their behavior or mental health they are unfortunately prone to do that,” he noted. “It is complicated. Some of those laws go into people’s medical history, their mental health history and what it will take is a lot of coming together to evaluate if somebody is a danger or not … when you start talking about taking somebody’s rights away then that needs to be a group decision handled on a case by case standard.”
He noted that he and other sheriffs do not want to be responsible for taking firearms away from people.
“Nobody ever thinks about where those firearms will have to be stored and the accountability for them,” he expressed. “We don’t have enough storage in our justice center to enforce any type of red flag law if we ever were to have that kind of thing. Every sheriff I know feels the same way. This is an issue that the legislature needs to look at and that people need to look at because there is a liability issue when holding property like that just for the sake of assessment.”
According to Guy there is a high number of firearm owners within McMinn County.
“I think responsible firearm ownership lends to being a stable community,” he stated. “Our inmates that we have questioned about the types of crimes they commit often tell us that they don’t break into houses when people are home because they know most people have a gun, so there is an element of self preservation that keeps them from committing certain crimes. So I think responsible gun ownership benefits the stability of our community but it is important that we stress the responsible part of it and seek training for safety, responsible handling, responsible storage and carrying, which I think all of those need to be a part of responsible gun ownership and I think you see that from a large number of gun owners in our community.”
In terms of preparation for potential scenarios, the sheriff’s department plans to host an active shooter training at Englewood Elementary School late next month.
“We have always done active shooter drills in our schools and COVID delayed some of that for a couple of years,” Guy said. “We are excited to get that going again and work with the school system, the staff at Englewood School, the Englewood Police Department, ambulance service and fire departments.”
All of the agencies will conduct different scenarios to test their response time as well as strategies.
“We evaluate the school’s response plan and our own,” he noted. “This allows us to practice what we have trained to do, identify places that we can improve and allows all of the different agencies to work together so if a real situation ever happens we all know our roles, what to do and can respond quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.