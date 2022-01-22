Expectations are that three local school systems that canceled this week due to illness will be back in starting Monday.
Athens City Schools, McMinn County Schools and Meigs County Schools all canceled classes on Thursday and Friday due to illness among teachers and staff. That came after being out for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday and snow days following that.
Now, however, the directors for each system hope that they will be able to reconvene on Monday.
“That’s our hope,” ACS Director Robert Greene said. “Our issue was staff, we had plenty of students.”
Greene stressed the difficulty teachers have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and their willingness to endure it.
“I’m very proud of the principals and the people at each of our schools for covering and trying to keep them open,” he said. “These people are out there trying to help kids and they’re exposed (to the virus). I appreciate our teachers being willing to do that.”
Meigs County Schools Director Clint Baker said there have been some warning signs leading up to this week’s cancelations.
“We’re always concerned about it,” he said. “Since we’ve been back (from Christmas break), it’s been building to this week.”
However, he said it appears that school will be back in session on Monday.
“Right now the plans are to be back Monday. It’s likely at this point,” he said. “We need to be in-person learning.”
Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison added that he also had to close the offices at the Center for Educational Excellence due to too many staff members being out with illness.
“We are looking to get back on Monday,” he said. “We’ll be back on Monday unless something catastrophic happens. We can operate as long as we have enough staff.”
He said the illness stretched beyond teachers and staff and also limited the number of bus drivers and cafeteria workers as well.
