The City of Etowah is preparing to the have the new city pool open next month.
The city pool was completed last year and was able to open for roughly three weeks before the end of the season, making this year the pool’s first full season since its completion.
“We plan to open up the pool on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend,” said Etowah Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Dalton. “Most of our opening times will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday with Sunday being from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.”
The listed times are what the city is currently planning for, however Dalton noted the hours are still a work in progress as they continue to hire more staff.
“We could use another five or six employees,” he noted. “We are still taking applications for lifeguards, so hopefully we will be able to get everybody that we need.”
Those who are interested in becoming an employee can apply online at cityofe towahtn.com
According to the website, Etowah Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire “experienced or trainable and certifiable lifeguards” for this year.
All training, certification and transportation for training will be paid by the City of Etowah.
“We are very excited to open the pool this year and we are looking forward to having a full season,” Dalton expressed. “The splash pad will also be up and going as well.”
Dalton hopes the community will be able to use the pool and splash pad to enjoy the summer this year.
“If we are able to get the staffing that we need, then we would like to be able to do some programming as well, such as swim lessons and some senior times, but that would depend on staffing,” he noted. “We will also offer pool party reservations for the evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.”
Pool reservations can be made now by calling the community center at 263-6575.
“The base cost for entering the pool will be $4 per person,” Dalton said. “Children under 2 are free and there is a discount for seniors. We will also have season passes, which prices can be found on the website. We have family prices, two-person resident pass, children passes, senior passes and non-resident passes. I’m ready to kick off the summer.”
More information can be found on the City of Etowah’s website.
