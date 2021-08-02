In Athens, total criminal offenses, arrests and offenses cleared fell slightly from 2019 to 2020 and Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch said the various happenings last year that impacted both the nation and the local area lend important context to those numbers.
“I think that any kind of statistics we look at this year have to be looked at in the reality of everything that happened in 2020,” Couch said. “We had a lot of challenges that we had to face and last year we had about the same percentage clear that we did in the prior year and that is pretty impressive to me given all of the challenges that we were facing. We were really punching above our weight class already and to be able to maintain that during that challenging year is something that I am really proud of and I think it just speaks volumes to how incredibly hard these officers here work to make that happen.”
The APD reported total offenses down 229, total arrests down 203 and the clearance rate for offenses down from 54.6% to 52.84%.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) collects crime data from each department across the state for its annual Crime in Tennessee report. TBI officials stress each year that those numbers should only be used to track a department’s progress each year, not to compare one department to another.
Couch stated any statistics the department is able to receive are helpful to show the growth of the department.
“As long as you know what you are looking for, take everything with a grain of salt and don’t misuse it, statistics are great and we will take any data that we can get,” Couch stated. “The biggest thing on this report, for me, is our crime clearance rate. That speaks to our efficiency, it speaks to whether or not the things that we are trying or are new are working or not, so that clearance rate is the first thing I go to when this report comes out.”
Couch noted the rate the department received in 2019 was a “record-breaking” stat for the APD since the TBI started doing the annual report.
“It was a massive increase over the few years prior and for us to be able to hold that high rate in the midst of all the challenges with COVID and the shutdowns along with having to limit some of our operations, it is pretty good that we were able to keep it that high.”
Couch also noted the difficulties in comparing a more normal year like 2019 to the unique year that was 2020.
“The problem in comparing the numbers here is it’s like comparing apples and oranges,” Couch expressed. “Everything that happened in 2020 was totally different. Our rate in 2019 was a little higher — in the 54% range — and we are more in the 53% range this year.”
One of the things that stood out to Couch about the report is the lower number of domestic violence incidents.
“I would have kind of expected that number to go up because of everybody being locked at home together, but you never know with this kind of stuff,” he said. “It looks like generally most of the violations went down. We may be doing a better job than we were or maybe some of the violations couldn’t be committed because of the lockdown, but most of the crime categories did decrease a little bit.”
According to the TBI report, there were 199 total reported incidents of domestic violence in 2020 for the APD with 137 of them cleared.
In 2019, there were 253 reported domestic violence incidents with 153 of them being cleared.
Taking up the bulk of the domestic violence reports in 2020 were the number of aggravated assaults reported, which was 40 with 32 of those cleared. The number of simple assaults was 152 with 101 cleared during 2020.
In 2019, the department reported 32 domestic aggravated assault incidents with 23 of them cleared and 199 domestic simple assault offenses with 120 of them cleared.
In non-domestic violence crimes against people, aggravated assault and simple assault remained two of the highest reported offenses for the APD in 2020.
The number of reported aggravated assaults in 2020 was 112 with 74 offenses being cleared, while the number of reported simple assaults was 319 with 183 offenses cleared.
In 2019, there were 100 aggravated assaults reported and 72 cleared, while there were 355 simple assaults reported and 207 cleared.
In the crimes against property category, the three most often reported offenses were shoplifting, destruction/damage/vandalism, and fraud — false pretenses.
A total of 232 offenses of shoplifting were reported in 2020 with 121 being cleared.
In 2019, 321 shoplifting incidents were reported with 183 being cleared.
For destruction/damage/vandalism, 184 offenses were reported in 2020 with 54 being cleared.
The year prior saw 200 incidents with 57 being cleared.
In 2020, 162 reports were made for the category of fraud — false pretenses with 69 offenses being cleared.
Those numbers were lower in 2019, as there were 113 incidents reported and 51 cleared.
In the category of crimes against society, there were two main areas of impact: drug/narcotics and drug/narcotic equipment.
APD reported 310 drug/narcotic violations in 2020 with 274 offenses being cleared.
In 2019, there were 390 violations reported with 341 of them cleared.
For drug/narcotic equipment violations, the department reported 286 offenses and 256 cleared in 2020.
The previous year saw 331 offenses reported and 301 cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.