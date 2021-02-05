Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the Administration Building. Public access to this meeting will be via live streaming on Microsoft Live.
City Council will hold a study session at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the Athens Municipal Building.
City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the Englewood Community Center.
City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held electronically. Interested residents are asked to contact city hall at 568-2584 for more information on connecting to the meeting.
Planning and Zoning Commission will not meet as scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
