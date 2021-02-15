The City of Athens may have another avenue to institute a city-wide occupancy tax in the near future.
The Athens City Council unanimously approved a resolution in late 2019 to request that the Tennessee General Assembly exempt Athens from code provisions that currently do not allow the city to levy an occupancy tax. The relevant code prohibits a city from levying such a tax if the county in which it is located has already levied the same tax. McMinn County does currently assess a 5% occupancy tax — commonly referred to as the Hotel-Motel Tax.
State Sen. Mike Bell and State Rep. Mark Cochran, who represent Athens, introduced the bill for consideration during the 2020 legislative session. The state legislature went back into session following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it did not reopen the committee system except for a handful of necessary committees, so the bill was unable to move forward.
“They’ll have to enter that as a piece of legislation as an exemption under state law to allow the local governing body to have the authority to adopt a lodging tax,” said Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner during last Monday’s Council study session.
Sumner has learned of a potential second path toward the city being allowed to levy such a tax, however.
“Where that stands right now is we may actually be looking at a change in state law to make that a general law similar to 43 other states that allow a local government just that authority to do so,” he explained. “So, we’re kind of watching on two different fronts and working through the Tennessee Municipal League on that.”
The maximum allowable occupancy tax Athens may levy is 5%. However, Athens will seek no more than a 3% tax if it receives this exemption. The tax is paid by hotel occupants, not the business owners.
“This City Council, in working with the chief lobbyist and president for the hospitality industry to make sure that we’re still competitive locally with our rates including taxes, adopted a maximum rate of 3% instead of going for the full (amount),” said Sumner.
If the exemption is granted by the state, the Council would then consider two readings of an ordinance to make the occupancy tax effective. If Athens is ultimately able to levy the tax, it would be in addition to the tax already in place with the county. This would bring the total occupancy tax for stays in hotels within the Athens city limits to 8% — 5% levied by the county and 3% by the city.
In a Dec. 16, 2020 letter to Bell and Cochran, Sumner stated: “[T]hank you for supporting our community by introducing and sponsoring the bill to allow the local governing body the authority to levy a privilege tax on hotel stays (SB2925/HB2919). We understand that the government closest to the people serves best for the people, and by allowing the Athens City Council the same authority that exists for numerous other cities in Tennessee, you are allowing our people to decide what is best for them. … [T]he City of Athens intends to use any funds from this privilege tax, if adopted by Council, for economic development, which includes tourism development and tourism-related activities. … The City of Athens further intends to use these funds to support and supplement McMinn County’s investment in tourism with their use of this same revenue source. The goal for these funds is to increase awareness of and visitation to our assets, increase revenue and visitation to our local businesses, promote our community and lifestyle, and to increase local hotel stays.”
