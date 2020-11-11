While this summer looked different than most, Calhoun 4-H’er Paisley Burnsed chose to continue to participate in McMinn County 4-H activities.
After receiving first place in the McMinn County June Dairy Month Poster Contest, her entry then advanced to the state level.
Recently, McMinn County 4-H officials received the news that her poster design won first place in the statewide competition. Burnsed received a $550 check from the Dairy Alliance as her award. In addition to that, the McMinn County 4-H office received a $150 check from the Dairy Alliance that officials plan to use as prize money for future McMinn County June Dairy Month Poster Contests.
“I love 4-H, art, and all things dairy (especially ice cream) so I decided this would be a fun contest to join,” Burnsed said. “A big thank you to my 5th grade teacher, Mrs. (Cayci) Garrison, who encouraged me to participate. I never thought I would win first place, but this just proves you can do anything you set your mind to.”
