It may not have been exactly how officials planned it, but Tennessee Wesleyan University was still able to hold commencement exercises.
This past Saturday, TWU celebrated December graduates in a ceremony in Townsend Auditorium.
The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Awards, given to the female and male undergraduate students with the highest grade point average, were awarded to Katelyn Wampler and Scott Moon.
Wampler, a native of Etowah, graduated Summa Cum Laude with her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Accounting.
Moon, who hails from Georgetown, earned his Bachelor of Science in Management, with an emphasis in Industrial Management, also Summa Cum Laude.
Original plans of holding the ceremony at McMinn County High School with limited seating and COVID-19 protocols had to be changed at the last minute.
“We made the decision to only allow graduates and a small number of faculty and staff after a major spike in COVID-19 cases Wednesday night,” said Dr. Scott Mashburn, TWU’s vice president for Student Life. “We had to find a way to celebrate our graduates, but with community health in mind.”
So commencement was moved back to campus and TWU officials transitioned the entire ceremony in just over 48 hours. Graduates were seated at a distance and only a few essential faculty and staff were able to attend.
The event was livestreamed, allowing friends and family to virtually root on their graduate.
Rev. Dr. Charles Ensminger, pastor of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens, delivered the commencement address, urging students to push through the times they’re frightened and take on the things they’ve prepared for.
“If we do not give in to fear, we can come to realize one simple fact — you’ve got this,” Ensminger said. “You are graduating today; you stand as the class of 2020. Come what may, you’ve got this.”
“It was a beautiful ceremony,” TWU President Dr. Harley Knowles said. “Our team showed lots of flexibility, pivoting to set up commencement in just two days, and one that would be a special time for our graduates. I am so proud of our graduates, as well as our staff and faculty, for working so hard to make sure this happened.”
