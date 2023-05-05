The Town of Decatur has received a significant grant to help address the needs of a stable and reliable water supply for both the town and Meigs County.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced last month the distribution of 102 grants totaling $232,707,981 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund.
According to a news release submitted to The Daily Post-Athenian, the Town of Decatur was awarded $4,159,003 to develop an asset management plan and address critical needs in their drinking water system.
“We are really excited,” Decatur Mayor Jeremy Bivens said. “This is something that we felt 98% sure that we were going to get but they just made it official.”
Bivens stated his administration had been aware of the grant for roughly a year.
“We are glad they finally made it official and this is something that will be going to our water plant,” Bivens expressed. “I keep going back to the importance of our water plant not only for the residents of Decatur but to anybody around who needs water.”
The current cost estimate for the new water plant, according to Bivens, is roughly $16 to $18 million.
“Knowing that we have $14 to $15 million through grants and low interest loans, it is a very big deal for a small town like Decatur,” he stated. “I believe this money will be available by June or July. We have to have it spent by 2026 and we have already started the preliminary permitting with the state, we’ve already acquired the property, so we have definitely been planning ahead hoping all of this would come to fruition.”
Bivens also addressed some of the concerns that have been floating around the Decatur area involving the water supply.
“We are only going to get bigger, we are not looking to have layoffs or anything of that nature,” he noted. “This will mostly be for the construction phase but we will be looking to hire contractors and things like that.”
Currently, the town is waiting for the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) final approval of the 26a permit.
“Once we get their blessings the next step will be plant design and construction,” Bivens said. “Hopefully we’ll be breaking ground by the end of this year.”
This $4 million grant is “crucial” to the acquisition of the water plant moving forward, Bivens noted.
“Every grant and every loan that we have been approved for has been so crucial,” he expressed. “We are a small town and we don’t have a lot of extra money to be spending unwisely so we have really tightened the reins. We are proud to say that we haven’t raised the city taxes since 1984, so we are looking at other avenues to pay for this.”
Another concern people have been speaking about, according to Bivens, has been the purity of the water from the river.
“The testing that we have done, all of our water quality comes back good,” he stated. “We have done all of the testing and been very cautious because we want to provide good, clean drinking water not just for our area but any utility we can hook up to provide water, because water is a huge issue across the country. There are many towns that lack water and lack access to water so we are excited about the future of the water plant to help our area.”
