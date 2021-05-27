The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Dewey Smith, Emily Partin, Ethan Blassingame and Marina Ajinov.
Smith and Partin recently graduated from McMinn Central High School, while Blassingame and Ajinov are recent McMinn County High School graduates.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service, and extracurricular activities.
•
Dewey Smith, McMinn Central
Dewey Smith graduated from Central High School of McMinn County and had a 3.97 grade-point average.
In his sophomore year, he was top ten of his class and got the Chemistry Award.
As a junior, he received the History Award. He was also in the National Junior Honor Society in middle school.
Because of his competency in math, he was given the opportunity to compete at Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Regional Math Competition for geometry.
He was a member of Skills USA, Future Business Leaders of America, and National Technical Honors Society. In Skills USA, he was granted the privilege of going to competition for robotics, but it was cancelled because of COVID-19.
Smith was a member of the tennis team for all four years.
He attends Cookeville Life Church.
Smith plans to attend either Tennessee Technological University or Middle Tennessee State University. He plans to study either mechatronics engineering or a fisheries/wildlife science.
Smith is the son of Danny and Crystal Smith of Cookeville, and Tim and Natalie Linton of Athens. He is the brother of Justin and Jay of Cookeville, Zealand, Liam (Reagan) Linton, and Acadia of Athens. He is grandson of Tim and Diana Puckett of Granville, the late Norman and Mazelle Smith of Cookeville, Gerald and Durelle Linton of Athens, Sue Linton of Hanahan, S.C., and Bob and Barbara Winchester of Cookeville.
•
Emily Partin, McMinn Central
Emily Partin graduated from Central High School of McMinn County. She is the daughter of Alison and David Partin and the younger sister of Brandon and Camdon Partin, all of Englewood.
As a freshman, Partin earned the Honors Biology I Award, Honors English I Award, and was in the top 10 of her class.
During her sophomore year, she received the Honors Chemistry I Award, Honors English II Award, and was in the top 10 of her class.
In her junior year, Partin earned awards in AP Language & Composition, Physics, AP Chemistry, and was in the top 10. She also made a 33 on the ACT during that year.
Partin was a valedictorian, Ready Graduate, and received a Diploma of Distinction and Honors Diploma. Her grade point average, as of the end of her junior year, was 4.325.
She competed at Roane State Community College in her freshman year in a math competition. Throughout her high school career, she participated in the TMTA High School Math Competition at Tennessee Wesleyan and earned third place in geometry and pre-calculus.
Partin was an active Anchor, Interact, and Hammock club member throughout high school. She helped in food drives, Operation Christmas Child, and other activities.
In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and photography. She has visited 45 states and hopes to travel the world someday and take pictures of her journey.
Partin plans to do an engineering program that will allow her to study chemical engineering at Tennessee Wesleyan University for two years then transfer to Tennessee Technological University to complete her degree.
•
Ethan Blassingame, McMinn County
Ethan Blassingame is the son of Eric and Kelly Blassingame, and the brother of Kyle Blassingame. He graduated from McMinn County High School.
He finished with a 4.0 unweighted GPA, was in the top 10% of his class, and earned straight As, perfect attendance, and honors of distinction. He spent his high school years being involved in on-campus activities, community events, and athletic teams. He has studied in the field of computer science and related fields. He participated in Mu Alpha Theta, Skills U.S.A, National Technical Honor Society, Student Government, the MCHS swimming team, and Esports outside of MCHS.
He enjoys playing video games with his friends and skeet shooting in his free time. He plans to attend East Tennessee State University as an Esports player majoring in computing this fall.
•
Marina Ajinov, McMinn County
Marina Ajinov lives in Athens and is the daughter of Sergei Ajinov and Melanie Willis. She is the sister of Natalia Miracle, Rhiana Ajinov, Cullen Willis, and Mercedes Schnieder.
Ajinov graduated from McMinn County High School.
In her freshman year, she and a few of her classmates received the VIVID Award (Very Important Volunteer Individual) from the City of Athens for establishing the Free Hill Historical Marker in Athens.
In her sophomore year, she and the same classmates received the Daughters of the American Revolution National Historic Preservation Recognition Award for establishing the historical marker. The historical marker acknowledges Athens’ history of freed slaves that were successful and skillful tradespersons. She also received the Math Award for Algebra II and won a third place bronze medal in a linguistics competition with her four-member team during her sophomore year.
As a junior, she received the Science Award for Dual Enrollment Chemistry, the Foreign Language Award for Honors Spanish III/IV, and the AP Scholar Award. She earned top 10% in her class and A Honor Roll. She was the vice president of the Science Club at McMinn County High School. She was also the secretary of Athens’ Anchor Club.
Ajinov was a member of the Linguistics Club, Science Club, Big Kids Do Science, National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta, J-Teens, Anchor Club, and Science Olympiad.
In July of 2019, she volunteered for the Christian music festival, Lifest, in Oshkosh, Wis. She played rugby at McMinn, competing in the Tennessee state and national rugby championships.
In her free time, she enjoys hiking, reading, yoga, and traveling. She plans on going to a university and majoring in chemistry. She plans on going to medical school after completing her bachelor's degree to become a physician.
