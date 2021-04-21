Etowah City School is currently undergoing remodeling of the school.
According to Etowah City School Director Dr. Mike Frazier, they are updating their office space.
“It is the only part of the building that hasn’t been updated and we can get more of the office to be more convenient for parents in terms of this pandemic and others by offering more space,” he noted. “Right now all of the doors are locked and we are having to allow them in one at a time due to the pandemic. We don’t have an awning or anything for them to stand under while they wait, so this new space will make it so they can stay in the building as they wait their turn.”
They plan to perform the work during the summer as well as hold summer classes for students.
“We hope to make it better for the community while they are at the school,” he said. “We will be having summer school as well and we will be starting our summer school program after Labor Day four days a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.”
He noted they are currently reaching out to students who may need the additional help during summer school.
“We are giving all of our students the same opportunity to participate in summer school, in fact we will welcome any who will come because we want to help our students,” he expressed. “Unless the protocols change, we will still be following the CDC guidelines during summer school.”
He also noted they are currently planning on other activities for the students taking part in summer school.
“We plan on taking them on at least three field trips during the summer,” Frazier said. “We are excited about some of those things as well.”
Looking ahead to the start of the new school year in the fall, Frazier hopes the CDC guidelines will be lightened or removed, signaling the end of the pandemic.
“We have had a lot of people that have had the vaccine, so we are currently expecting to have next school semester be more like normal, however things could change by then,” he noted. “The more people that we can get vaccinated, I think, the quicker we can get back to normal protocols that we are used to.”
His goal for next year is to have the school be fully back to in-person learning.
“We are trying to alleviate virtual learning unless there are medical reasons,” Frazier said.
“If someone has a medical reason then we will honor that, but unless there is a medical or doctor’s reason we plan on having it back to in-person.”
He noted they still have to be vigilant of the virus, however.
“Though having students return is our goal that could change if the virus peaks back up,” Frazier said. “We still need to be flexible and choose the best course during the time.”
Frazier expressed his gratitude to the community.
“I want to thank the community as a whole for participating in vaccinations and also for honoring the protocols of the school systems,” he expressed. “It has really helped us as leaders in the school systems. This has been the most trying time in my career and I am very thankful for the parents and the students for the way they have come on board and supported us.”
