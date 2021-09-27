A Saturday morning altercation ended with gunfire and four people dead in an incident believed to be unprecedented in the 10th Judicial District.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, officers with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on County Road 60, west of Riceville, just after 9 a.m. on a report of a shooting of multiple people. Upon arrival, the officers discovered two witnesses who had escaped the shooting scene and directed the officers to the residence.
At the home, deputies found four people, one adult male and three adult females, who were dead from gunshot wounds.
“It appears that there were initially six people present at the residence when a male suspect and a female suspect arrived after 8 a.m.,” said Guy. “There was some kind of dispute that took place between the female suspect and the male victim over a 10-month-old whom they are the parents of.
“At some point, the dispute turned violent and the four victims were shot,” Guy continued. “One witness escaped and the other pretended to be injured and survived. The suspects then took the child and left the scene.”
Guy said his deputies and detectives, along with 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump’s office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, processed the crime scene.
The sheriff’s department was joined by surrounding agencies, the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service, in attempting to locate the suspects identified as Curtis D. Smith, a 38-year-old black male of Etowah, and Jazzmine J. Hall, a 27-year-old white female of Athens.
The shooting victims were identified as Trevon Hall, 36; Skylar Hawn, 24; Jesse Dupree, 40; and Brandi Harris, 39.
Both suspects have since been taken into custody at a residence just inside Polk County in a SWAT operation conducted by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team, with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals. The child was safely recovered and will be released to Department of Children’s Services custody.
Smith was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, four counts of premeditated first degree murder and four counts of felony first degree murder. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
Hall was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, four counts of premeditated first degree murder and four counts of felony first degree murder. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
Guy and Crump held a press conference on Saturday afternoon to address the incident prior to the suspects being apprehended.
“It’s a terrible day for the county; a terrible day for these victims and their families,” said Guy. “One of the victims, I know their family personally, and so it’s very traumatic for many, many people in the county, not just these four people, not just these four families, but a lot of folks in the county will be hurting tonight and we want to remember them and keep them in our prayers and thoughts.”
Both Guy and Crump believe the incident is without precedent in McMinn County.
“In all of my years, I don’t think I’ve ever had a day like today,” said Guy.
“I believe, in terms of homicide, this may be the worst crime that’s been committed in terms of the number of loss of life in the district beyond McMinn County,” added Crump. “We’ve had two triple homicides that I’m aware of, but I don’t recall any discussion ever in the historical records of a quadruple homicide.”
