Disagreements arose last week during the McMinn County School Board meeting over the curriculum being used in schools.
The system currently uses Expeditionary Learning (EL) curriculum, which Director of Schools Lee Parkison has previously said he has heard good things and seen positive results from other systems in the area.
However, during last week’s regular board meeting, one former teacher brought complaints from several current instructors about the curriculum, while two other current teachers spoke in favor of it.
Former MCS teacher Jennifer Brock, who taught in the system for eight years, said she brought concerns from 25 current MCS teachers about the curriculum.
Brock began by noting that the teachers who contacted her did have some things they like about the curriculum.
“The books we have implemented in EL module lessons are high quality texts,” she said. “We agree that teaching science and social studies topics while teaching reading is appropriate and beneficial. We love the discussions the curriculum sometimes inspires among students.”
However, she added, the teachers had specific issues with it as well.
“The EL curriculum is chosen for us and not by us, violating school board policy,” she said.
She added that grammar and writing instruction “is very weak, with grammar being nearly absent and sometimes incorrect.”
The teachers she spoke for also had concerns about whether or not the curriculum was properly meeting what they were supposed to teach for the end of year exams.
“It’s not fully teaching students reading standards,” she said. “Often we barely touch on the state standards which the lesson claims to cover.”
She said the teachers also expressed concerns that the curriculum is too rigid to keep students interested.
“Having such a limited genre of texts to use with lessons is very limiting for students’ growth and love for reading,” she said. “There are no fairy tales, no fiction, no fables, no adventure stories.”
She said there are also concerns about the appropriateness of the content of the curriculum and she noted several examples, including second graders learning about a child’s parents being kidnapped by Taliban soldiers and 7th graders learning about AIDS and reading books that include vulgar language.
“Why should our curriculum provide inappropriate content that we have to modify in order to make it readable for nine-year-olds and then explain to them why we’re using inappropriate content in the first place and then reprimand them for using it in a school building,” she asked.
As for proposed solutions, Brock noted that teachers suggested more freedom to alter parts of the curriculum.
“The biggest problem with this curriculum is the lack of freedom for the teacher to make informed decisions on what is best for the students,” she said. “We would like to have freedom to supplement with additional instructional material from outside the curriculum. We would like to have the freedom to make adjustments, including pacing of lessons, with students’ best interests in mind without the feeling of being caught if someone comes in the classroom and we are not on script. We would like to have the autonomy to use professional judgement of when to exclude a particular text or book from the classroom when it goes against school code of conduct.”
She warned that this curriculum may be driving experienced teachers away from the system, even though they would prefer to stay.
“Recently there are fewer reasons to stay,” she said. “Pay is significantly lower than other areas, there is a shortage of subs, we’re constantly asked to do more with no compensation or reward and now we’re being excluded from decisions that affect us and our classroom.”
Brock was followed by two teachers who spoke in favor of the curriculum, arguing that it provides more of a challenge for students in a positive way.
Melissa Trotter is a 7th and 8th grade English Language Arts teacher at Calhoun Elementary School who has taught for 10 years.
“Yes, the lessons are scripted,” she said. “We’ve always been encouraged to pace ourselves and ensure we hit certain standards at certain times. Teachers are not bound by the script.”
She noted that the curriculum still allows her to adjust as necessary.
“I have had and still have the flexibility to make the learning my own,” she said. “I have never read their narrative in my classroom.”
She added that the curriculum is “hard, it’s rigorous and it makes students think.” She also noted that the first year, the curriculum was difficult for her to adjust to, but she now likes it.
“Everything I need is in one place,” she said. “I do not have to look through various genres of text or other media to add to the curriculum. They’re given to me. My students are loving the curriculum.”
Krista Burns, a 6th and 7th grade ELA teacher at Rogers Creek and 11-year teaching veteran, also said she likes the current curriculum.
“I am grateful for what it has done and continues to do not just for my students, but for me as well,” she said. “I remember years when we were literally pulling together whatever we could find.”
She added that she still misses teaching from some of the books she used to, but “I now know I was doing neither those books nor my students justice the way in which I was teaching. I was bringing my instruction down in order to make it easier for them and me.”
She added that the EL curriculum achieves a goal that people should want it to.
“It makes our students thinkers,” she said. “Developing our students’ ability to think is what our goal should be.”
After all three had spoken, Parkison suggested a workshop for later this month to discuss the matter more.
“We need to come together in this county,” he said. “I still will tell everyone here I think we have the potential in this county to be one of the best systems in the state. We have the people here, we have the teachers to do it. I don’t see us getting there with a divide like this.”
Board Member Mike Cochran suggested having three meetings in consecutive months, with teachers from 1st through 3rd grade in the first, 4th through 6th in the second and 7th through 8th in the final one.
“See what their needs are in those particular grades,” he said.
“If you like EL, that’s great — if it’s working for you I have no problem keeping it. If we have teachers who need to supplement with other things if it’s not their teaching style, then we need to give them some freedom.”
No date was set for the meeting, though Parkison suggested the possibility of the last week of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.