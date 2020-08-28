A variety of almost unprecedented issues will be the focal point of this November’s election cycle, according to U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN).
Fleischmann sat down for an interview Monday with The Daily Post-Athenian to discuss a range of topics, including the upcoming election.
Fleischmann faces a Democratic challenger in November in Meg Gorman, but was unopposed in August’s primary.
“I was very fortunate — I had no Republican primary opponent for the first time in six races,” Fleischmann said. “That was a welcome change. I’m thankful for that.”
Also on the ballot in November will be the presidential race between the Republican ticket of Donald Trump and Mike Pence against the Democratic ticket challengers Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Fleischmann is optimistic about Trump’s chances to win four more years in the White House.
“I really believe Donald Trump will win big in the state of Tennessee, but I also believe, from an electoral college standpoint, as we look at those key swing states — whether it’s Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina or Florida — that President Trump is going to do exceedingly well in those states and will be re-elected,” Fleischmann said.
The local congressman noted that as the race heads down to the wire, there are a couple of issues that will be most prominent — the coronavirus pandemic and the protests and riots sweeping across the country.
“This is a year like no other I’ve seen in my life,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of major things happen (over his lifetime) — some things that have been beneficial to the country, some things that have been detrimental to our country and the world. I never have seen a year like this.”
Fleischmann noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has “affected just about everyone” in a variety of ways, adding that there’s both a health and economic aspect of the virus’ impact.
He also predicted the protests — which often begin peaceful and then turn violent — will be a major factor in November’s outcome. It’s an issue, he said, which hits close to home.
“There’s so much of the unrest in many American cities, which I’ve seen firsthand,” he said.
As a U.S. congressman, Fleischmann spends some of his time in an apartment in Washington D.C. near the Capitol building.
“Prior to this unrest, it was always very peaceful, very safe,” he said. “On Saturday night, I was literally awakened at about 2:30 in the morning with a barrage of gunfire outside my window. These are the streets I walk on, these are the streets I jog on, I’ve been there all hours of the night. The city went through such a renaissance since I’ve been there. People of all walks of life, all races working together and living together.”
He said that type of peaceful transition is what people don’t want to lose and he expects it to have an impact in November.
“We’re seeing this unrest in American cities … and I think that’s going to be on the forefront of American voters’ minds,” he said. “That’s where I think the Trump-Pence ticket — based on where they’re taking their respective positions vis-a-vis the Biden-Harris ticket — will do well. We’re hearing a lot about that — not just from Republicans.”
Fleischmann added that how Trump handles the protests will be an important factor leading to the election as well.
“This was at a time when President Trump had done such a good job with the economy and foreign policy,” Fleischmann said. “If you’re in office when tragedy strikes — COVID was a tragedy, the George Floyd issue was a tragedy — to have those two things happen and then the protests, it’s just when in power you’ve got to deal with that. I’ve had to deal with that with my voters, with my rhetoric. I’ve tried to bring people together from both parties.”
He added that there’s a balancing act that must be done between dealing with the protests and protecting the constitutional rights of Americans as well.
“I think all Americans always want to make sure we have the right to peacefully be heard, peacefully protest, get out and peacefully assemble,” he said. “I think that’s fundamental to our Constitution and the First Amendment.”
One other election-related issue that has arisen as of late is the controversy surrounding the United States Postal Service (USPS) and new Postmaster Louis DeJoy.
Trump has made comments questioning the legitimacy of voting by mail — in particular universal voting by mail — and there have been questions raised over changes DeJoy has made to the operations at the USPS.
This has led people to debate whether there is intent from Trump, DeJoy or both to make voting by mail more difficult this year.
Fleischmann, however, doesn’t see a problem with the changes DeJoy has made thus far.
“I don’t have any concerns about the way he is running things,” Fleischmann said of DeJoy. “Fundamentally, I think, from a fiscal standpoint, the post office needs to go through some type of reformation.”
He added that “the whole situation has changed” for the post office with the advent of the internet and the widespread use of e-mail.
“The post office is going to have to go through reforms,” he said.
However, he added that he’s happy to hear the news that DeJoy will stop implementing those changes for now.
“I applaud the head of the post office for waiting until after the election,” Fleischmann said. “There’s no fraud, there are no problems, no hidden agenda and it shouldn’t be politicized. I think the appearance of freezing those changes is very good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.