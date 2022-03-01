A lifelong desire to teach is being fulfilled for Etowah City School’ Pre-K through 2nd grade teacher of the year.
Candace Housley was recently announced as the honoree for the award this year.
Housley stated that she couldn’t believe that she had been selected to be teacher of the year for the school.
“I was actually outside at bus duty when they made the announcement, so my best friend, who was also my student teacher one year, called me and asked if I heard the announcement,” Housley recalled. “I said ‘no I’m at bus duty,’ so she actually got to tell me which was really sweet and a good experience for me. I was in total shock and very thankful.”
She stated that she tries to place all of her energy and focus into educating the children.
“I was so honored that the faculty voted for me in this and tried to show their appreciation for me by voting me to be teacher of the year,” she expressed. “I have always wanted to be a teacher. I come from a background of teachers, my mother’s a teacher, my mother-in-law, so it was a very great honor for me to receive this award this year.”
She noted that her mother had worked in education for over 35 years.
“I grew up watching her devote her entire life to this job and she is probably my biggest role model,” Housley said. “I have had some very wonderful teachers throughout my many years of education and I’ve always been drawn to the younger ages. I’m certified Pre-K through 3rd grade, so this is really more than a job. It has always been a part of my life.”
She believes her career has taught her that every child is unique and brings something different to the classroom.
“I really believe that every child can learn from each other and that I can learn from them as well,” she said. “It has also taught me a lot of patience. At this age they all learn in their own ways and at their own times, so I try to let it develop naturally to them. This job requires you to be totally immersed and dedicated, so it is really hard to be successful if you aren’t giving 110% every day.”
She believes the most rewarding aspect of her job is the kindness she receives from her students.
“At this age they still want to tell their teachers they love you and I probably hear that about 10 times a day,” she stated. “Who wouldn’t want to hear that every day? So they really know how to boost your self-esteem.”
She believes the most difficult aspect of her career is getting one on one time with the students given the size of the class.
“This year I have a unique situation where I have 30 children ... but I think the most difficult is getting the personal time with the students and hoping that I am meeting all of their needs socially and academically,” she expressed. “Sometimes I worry that I’m not meeting that every day, but I try to make an effort and hope that my assistants can help in that regard as well.”
Housley’s own education history consists of attending the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where she received her bachelor’s degree in Child and Family Studies as well as her master’s in Early Childhood Education.
“Because I chose that program they had me do a full year of student teaching and I really feel like that had me prepared for the classroom,” she said. “I was able to spend an entire year and see all of the different pieces of a school year, so I think the program at UT really does prepare teachers for a variety of experiences.”
Her hobbies consist of yoga and taking walks.
Her family consists of her husband and their five year old daughter.
“I feel really passionate about Pre-K and I’m hoping that more people locally will believe in the program,” she expressed. “We are always looking for other four year olds to enter the program and it is really important for them to have this extra year to prepare for Kindergarten. We have seen children really benefit years down the road because they started in Pre-K.”
