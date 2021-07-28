Athens Area Council for the Arts and Main Street Athens are set to present their second Fifth Friday Street Fair to celebrate life in Athens’ historic downtown through family-friendly happenings.
Fifth Friday “Back to School Bash” is scheduled for Friday, July 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Downtown merchants will be open late Friday evening and vendors, theatre and music will spill into the street. While many Main Street partners are participating, street fair activities will be concentrated on Washington Avenue and Jackson Street on the corner of the courthouse.
Celebrating the “Back to School” weekend, kids’ activities will include a visit by the Let’s Read 20 Bus and Dairy Games (and free ice cream) with Mayfield Dairy. City of Athens Parks and Recreation is hosting a walkup Mini Olympian Games for kids to compete in hurdles, shot-put, discus and long jump.
Athens Anchor Club members will also host kids’ activities on Washington Avenue. Street Fair participants may also support school-aged entrepreneurs through “Spark Up,” an entrepreneur pop-up shop presented by The Lite House and Main Street Athens. Young entrepreneurs interested in setting up shop should contact 423-333-0329 to register in advance.
As part of the Fifth Friday “Back to School Bash,” Athens Area Council for the Arts will present a concert by Hardaway Sisters and Friends. These hometown vocalists are backed by their band of regional musicians and joined by special guests Josh Bragg and Ronisha Walker, performing on Jackson Street between Madison and Washington avenues at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
North of the music stage is a one-night-only performance by pop-up theatre troupe “Shakespeare in a Pinch,” presenting a selection of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” adapted and directed by Bob Borwick. “Half As You Like It” features Kelly Borwick as Rosalind with performances by Lauren Brown, Autumn Lowry, Brad McKenzie, Traci McKenzie, Cynthia McCowan and Coby Wester. The short performance will be at Pocket Park at 6:15 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. and audience members should bring their own chairs.
Retailers on Jackson, Washington and beyond will remain open and visitors can enter to win a prize from participating merchants through Main Street’s “Your Downtown Shops Giveaway.” Street fair attendees can enter at one or more participating shops for a chance to win their choice of a prize from the items donated by each participating business.
Isaiah 117 House and Head Start are local organizations who will be set up during the Street Fair to provide more information on their services to the community.
The evening of entertainment, arts and shopping also includes food as downtown restaurants will be open and food trucks will be set up on Washington Avenue and Jackson Street.
“Our April event was really welcomed by the community, which is ready to get out and be together,” said Main Street Promotions Chair Stuart Mason. “We are excited about this second street fair and the exciting opportunities to enjoy and learn more about the great things in our town.”
More information about activities, promotions and food vendors will be available as the event approaches. Follow The Arts Center and Main Street Athens on Facebook for updates. There will also be information at mainstreetathens.org
Fifth Friday Street Fairs are supported by funding from Lyndhurst Foundation and McMinn County hotel/motel tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.