Along with the two new schools being built, Athens City Schools may soon have new names etched upon parts of those buildings.
During last week’s monthly board work session, ACS Director Robert Greene suggested the idea of naming facilities inside the system’s schools after people. Greene said it’s an idea that’s been brought to him of late.
“I’ve been approached by people asking, with the new school, would you consider naming part of the school or this or that after some people,” Greene told the board members. “Would you entertain the idea of a committee or something researching that?”
Greene said he’s heard a couple of names in particular in naming requests, one of them being former Athens City Middle School Athletic Director Bill Martin.
“People say why don’t you name the gym after him,” Greene said. “I always hear nothing is named after (former Superintendent of Schools) Dr. (Robin) Pierce, he was here 27 years.”
Should a committee be put together, Greene said there’s two things he’d ask them to consider.
“First of all, do you want to do it. And then, the committee can help decide who you do it for,” he said. “You don’t have to name the whole school, you can name the library or a hallway after different people.”
Then, a third possibility arose that Greene hoped the committee would consider — allowing people to donate to have their name attached to something.
“Both (naming in honor of and accepting donations for naming rights) is what I want the committee to consider,” Greene said. “People who’ve worked here years and years and then the other would be how much money should someone donate before the soccer field is named after them, or how much should someone donate to get their name on the science lab.”
Board Member Abby Carroll noted she likes the idea of looking into the possibility.
“I think a committee is the right way to go on something like that,” she said.
“Is that something we could have ready for the fall retreat,” Board Member Dr. Amy Sullins asked. “That gives seven to eight weeks, almost, for the committee to work.”
With that, Greene asked Sullins to serve on the committee and fellow Board Member Johnny Coffman volunteered to help as well.
There is currently a policy in place for guidelines on naming schools and Greene encouraged Sullins and Coffman to take a look at it as part of their deliberations.
“We can change the policy if the committee feels we need to,” he said.
Currently the policy requires that, except in very rare situations, only people who have passed away should be considered for having their name placed on facilities.
“Schools should not be named for living persons, except for those who have rendered exemplary service to public education as recognized and attested by a vote of the board,” the policy reads.
It also gives criteria on how schools should be named: for “the area or community in which the school is located, or;” “the street on which the school is located, or a street bordering the school site, if that street is well known in the community, or;” “presidents, governors or recognized national, state and local leaders who have made an outstanding contribution to the field of education.”
There are no guidelines in the policy for accepting donations to name part of a facility after someone.
