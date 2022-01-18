Meleena Livesay has become the new programs director at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
Livesay expressed her excitement over her new position within the library.
“I am thrilled, this has been a blast so far, I’m thrilled working here and I love what I get to do,” Livesay expressed. “This means a lot because I get to be a part of the community and make a connection with the families and their children, which to me is an important part of living here because we are able to have a good connection with the community.”
Livesay started working for the library last year as a library clerk and quickly showed interest in the program director position, held at the time by Cody Dishner.
“I really enjoy being able to plan and make details of programs and events. This specific position at E.G. Fisher Library is important to me because I really love this library,” she said. “I love the people who work here and to be able to have this amazing job position at this awesome library is what makes it the best part.”
She stated that she knew from her first day as a library clerk that she wanted to be the programs director.
“I told one of my library clerk friends that I wanted this position and I would wait it out for when it became available,” she recalled. “Eventually it did and I applied for it.”
While working as a library clerk, Livesay volunteered to help with the programs that the library held, giving her some experience for her new role.
“I have huge plans for being able to open up as many programs for many age groups and different sets of interest as possible,” she expressed. “I want there to be something for everyone to do or be interested in. It is a long-term goal but I want there to be something for everyone.”
Livesay holds a bachelor’s degree, which she obtained from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in environmental science, with a minor in biology.
Prior to working at E.G. Fisher Library, she worked at Belk in Athens and prior to that she worked as a sales associate for Hallmark and Under Armour.
Her hobbies include reading, painting, crocheting, spending time with her family, and experimenting with different hobbies.
Her family consists of her husband Josh Livesay, and her three stepsons — Isaiah Livesay, Nathaniel Livesay and Joseph Livesay.
“I would like to add that right now at the library we are having many story times and we would love to get some kids in,” she noted. “Those days are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m.”
