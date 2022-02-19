A Niota Elementary School teacher has been named one of McMinn County Schools’ teachers of the year.
Chase Gates was selected as one of three people named teacher of the year for McMinn County.
“It is a great honor,” Gates expressed. “This is my second year with McMinn County Schools, so I’m just glad to be a part of this county’s system and work with some great teachers.”
Gates explained what the title of Teacher of the Year means to him.
“To first be recognized by the people that I work with, my colleagues, and for them to nominate me at the school was such an honor,” he said. “It is just a great honor to work with people who support me in the classroom, the instructional coaches and the elementary supervisor and family-like atmosphere has helped me be the best that I can be.”
Prior to working for Niota Elementary School, Gates had taught at the high school level for eight years.
“During the pandemic I re-evaluated my family needs because I live in Athens and had to drive to Lenoir City every day,” he recalled. “I went to Niota Elementary School and saw an opportunity to give back to the community in which I live because while I do live in Athens, I go to church in Niota. So to have the opportunity to be more involved in the community was one of the driving factors to come back to McMinn County.”
When Gates attended Cleveland State Community College, he originally sought a business degree.
“As I was finishing up that degree, I realized that the business world wasn’t for me so I re-evaluated and knew that I wanted a career that would allow me to help others,” he stated. “After doing some research I think teaching just jumped out at me. Particularly in math because it was always a subject I was strong in, so I figured if I could help students understand math and develop a passion for math then that was what I needed to do.”
He believes his career has taught him how to be patient.
“For me to get to know the students and to help them, even if it’s just to give them someone to talk to, is what we are there for,” he expressed. “Teaching math comes second because, to me, meeting the students’ social and emotional needs comes first. I have learned over the years that for a kid to learn they need to feel welcomed and feel loved. I have learned over the years that each student is their own personality and you have to meet each student where they are at.”
He believes the most rewarding aspect of his job is the community involvement.
“Being a part of Niota, going to church in Niota and coming back to the school I have seen some of the same families that I went to school with,” he noted. “I’m getting to be a part of the whole community and being more involved.”
Gates believes the most challenging part of his career has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it created a huge strain on education,” he said. “The past couple of years, the protocols and the expectations are constantly changing to try to keep up with it.”
Gates is the lay leader at Niota United Methodist Church where he works with the children and youth programs.
His hobbies consist of of spending time with his family — Ashley Gates, his wife of 11 years, and their three kids, Will, Dakoda and Oakley.
