Meigs County showed a larger drop in the August unemployment rate than surrounding counties, while McMinn also saw a decrease, but a smaller one.
Meigs County had a rate of 4.6% last month, which was a 1.2% decrease from the county’s previous rate of 5.8%.
The unemployment rate for McMinn County for the month of August was 4.1%, which was a 0.6% decrease from the previous month’s rate of 4.7%.
According to State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd, the decrease for Meigs stood out compared to the counties around it.
“They aren’t real big numbers and that is part of the deal with Meigs County,” he noted. “It doesn’t take large numbers to see a big change in smaller counties.”
He believes one of the reasons the change could have appeared so significant is due to schools being back in session.
“It is bigger than you normally see in August but that is not a bad thing,” he noted. “The labor force is almost unchanged and went down 10 people.”
Each year at the end of summer, all non-year-round school personnel are once again counted among the employed and it typically leads to a drop in unemployment rates.
Meigs County performed an impressive turnaround from its rate in July, where the county’s unemployment rate rose significantly compared to the counties around it.
“We like to see the rate going back down, but we will have to see if they can continue that course or is it just a seasonal thing from schools,” Todd said.
Looking at McMinn County, Todd stated that it falls in line with expectation.
“These are reflecting pre-2020 numbers,” Todd said. “We did see some labor force decline in the county. It looks like the number of employees also declined, but sometimes you will have summer jobs that can come to an end so it may be reflecting that.”
The national rate held firm at 3.8% in August.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for the state of Tennessee for the month of August was 3.5%, which is a 0.5% decrease from the state’s previous rate of 4%.
Across the counties, the rate dropped in all 95, which leaves it less than 5% in 89 counties and between 5% and 10% in six counties.
The highest rate statewide was in Perry County at 5.6% (down 0.7%) while the lowest rate came in Williamson County at 2.3% (down 0.3%). Rhea County also had the 88th highest unemployment rate at 4.8% (down 0.5%).
Around the area, Bradley County fell 0.6% to a rate of 3.5%, Hamilton County decreased 0.4% to a rate of 3.4%, Loudon County fell by 0.5% for a rate of 3.1%, Monroe County dropped 0.4% to a rate of 3.6%, Polk County declined 0.4% to a rate of 3.7%, Rhea County fell 0.5% to a rate of 4.8% and Roane County decreased 0.6% for a rate of 3.6%.
