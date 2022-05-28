The American Legion was able to hoist the American flag near Interstate 75 for the first time in roughly two years on Tuesday.
American Legion Commander-Elect Sam Creasman stated they were unable to fly the flag due to the flag pole needing a new motor.
“It was quite involved because, apparently, sourcing this motor was a big deal due to the pandemic,” Creasman said. “The supplier that we finally located, due to it needing to be a small motor that would fit inside the pole, it got caught up in the ships that were stuck in the ocean off of Los Angeles so that is what slowed the whole process down.”
Creasman noted they received and installed the motor roughly one week prior to them raising the flag.
“We came out and installed it. The electrician who installed also did it voluntarily during his free time,” he noted. “We have tested it and it works really well.”
He expressed his excitement to be able to see the large flag fly once more.
“This is really something. The post worked a long time to make this happen,” Creasman said. “Dick Pelley was the past commander of the post and the driving force behind getting this entire ensemble put up in 2008. So this a very big deal to us.”
Creasman stated the origin of the Athens flag at I-75 started due to a similar setup in Madisonville.
“On Highway 411 in Madisonville they have the same arrangement,” Creasman noted. “We were looking for something to do and one of the discussions was to put up a billboard. Someone had proposed we do what the firefighters had done (the flag in Madisonville) so we went and talked to them and they gave us the information on what they had done.”
He noted that Pelley raised $150,000 to fund everything for the flag in 2008.
“This is a big deal. I’m not a combat veteran, but I am a Vietnam era veteran and most of these guys here are combat veterans and patriotism means a lot to us,” he expressed.
“Flying the flag is the greatest symbol of patriotism, in our opinion, so this is a huge deal for us.”
He stated the flag has become a notable icon for the City of Athens as well.
“There have been quite a few complaints to us about where the flag had gone by people who are not in the American Legion, so people have gotten used to the flag being here and they miss it when it’s not,” he noted.
“I think it helps identify Athens to people who aren’t from this area ... When they see this flag they know.”
Creasman expressed his gratitude to all of the support they have received over the years and those who were in attendance at the flag raising on Tuesday.
“Several of these people are not members of our post. They are American Legion members or VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) members and they belong to surrounding posts, but they come out to support this concept. The electrician who used his own free time and wouldn’t let us pay him to do this because he felt that we needed to get this flag up, so we are really thankful for all of this support.”
