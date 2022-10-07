A new non-profit organization is being developed to aid the City of Etowah alive as well as honor the memory of someone who had a deep impact on the town.
Sandra Tullock has been working on the creation of the Durant Tullock Memorial Foundation in honor of her late husband with the intent of keeping his memory and vision alive.
“We established this to keep Durant’s memory alive and to keep certain events going in the town,” she expressed. “He loved the community, he loved Etowah and we want to keep some of the things that he used to do alive.”
Some of the examples of events she would like to keep going are the Easter Egg hunt, Christmas events and provide scholarships.
“We would like to be able to give a few scholarships to seniors of Central High School,” Tullock noted. “That was his alma mater and he lived and breathed blue.”
Though the foundation is still being constructed, her goal of utilizing its presence in honor of her late husband has encouraged her to start hosting some of the events this year, such as the Murders on Main Street event that will be held on Oct. 20, 21 and 22.
“We want to do things for the people of the town because he truly loved doing things like that,” she noted. “He also loved the history of the town. He had so much history of the town inside of his mind, he had a photographic memory and he had so much history memorized that it is just sad that so much history is now gone and that is just terrible.”
She also plans on creating a Facebook page for the foundation, in the future, that will also provide a way for the public to contact her should they wish to help the foundation.
“This is in the beginning phases,” she stated. “This September marked the first year anniversary of his death and the first year has been a little difficult to really get things going.”
Creating this foundation holds a lot of meaning for Tullock.
“Keeping the town filled with activities and joyful things that keep the community strong means a lot to me,” she expressed. “I hope this keeps the community and the City of Etowah alive. Life is about having fun. Durant and I would make even the most terrible tasks fun by working together, so we want everyone to have a good time and enjoy where they are from.”
