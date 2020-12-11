A “better insight” came from a recent activity with the Athens Police Department for three local citizens.
A training session was held recently with APD officers and three local residents to give them experience in how officers train.
The three citizens who attended the training were Joe Holmes, Linda Long and Vant Hardaway.
This comes on the heels of the ongoing discussions centered on race and policing across the country, following high profile killings such as George Floyd.
According to Long, the training was an experience that she has never had before.
“I have never experienced anything like it, but I did enjoy it,” Long expressed. “It showed me what police officers experience.”
One of the scenarios she performed in involved her, acting as an officer, executing a call where someone was trespassing onto other people’s properties.
“I walked up to him and told him that we had received a complaint and he immediately went off on me,” she recalled. “There was a gun sitting on top of a vehicle and he came at me. He grabbed that gun and started shooting at me, so I started shooting back and took cover.”
She believes that it taught her that quick decision making can still result in less lethal measures.
“He shot me in the leg (with a paint gun for the exercise) and I got him in the foot, so you don’t have to go, first hand, to kill a man just because you have that gun at your side,” said Long. “That was an experience.”
She believes that the activity has changed her view on law enforcement for the City of Athens, in a positive way, however she is still wary of other departments.
“The officers here in Athens didn’t shoot at me in a way that would be lethal,” Long stated. “These officers aimed at the leg or other non-lethal spots instead of shooting to kill. Shooting to kill should never be your first thought just because you have a gun on your side.”
Long praised Athens City Police Chief Cliff Couch for his efforts in reforming the department.
“I have lived in Athens my whole life and Chief Couch has taken over allowing change in the police department,” she expressed. “I have seen a lot of bad things before Chief Couch got here, now you don’t see these bad things happening with him here.”
Holmes said he viewed the training as very informative and said it gave him a better respect for the Athens Police Department.
“I didn’t really have a negative view on the department before going into the training but I do believe that it gave me a better insight,” said Holmes.
“The seriousness and the danger that they face in their daily work was something that we were able to see through simulation with our own eyes and not just through speculation.”
Holmes believes the training gave him a greater respect for law enforcement.
“I would like to see the community involvement continue to a certain extent,” Holmes said. “I believe the better the bridge we have between the community and law enforcement the better we can serve the other and the greater the respect we can have for the one that is serving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.