A focus on the fine arts may be on the way at Athens City Middle School.
During Athens City School Board’s recent retreat, ACMS Principal Mike Simmons brought up the possibility of replacing a current part-time instrumental music instructor position with a full-time one.
That change, he noted, could lead to a major expansion of the fine arts programs offered by ACMS — and perhaps give the school a new marketing tool as well.
“It’s truly exciting we live in a community that truly values the fine arts,” Simmons said. “At Athens City Middle School, we have some of the finest people already that you could find. It’s not going to take much to be able to enrich that program, expand that program to be able to offer some things we’ve not been able to offer.”
He said the part-time instrumental music position has been in place since 1966 and it causes them to have to be more stringent than they’d like with their scheduling.
“You’re having to get all your band in so this person can leave after lunch and go do his or her responsibilities at the high school,” Simmons explained. “Because of that, it’s been limiting. To go to a full-time position is really a game changer. Now we would have no restrictions on the position.”
Making that change, he argued, could allow for fine arts instructors to stay late and work with students after school ends.
“We can do flex scheduling with our fine arts department where they wouldn’t come to work until 8:15 a.m. and start officially at 8:30 a.m.,” he said. “We would still have full fine arts throughout the day and then you would be able to go until 4 o’clock.”
That could open a lot of doors, he noted.
“Then you could do some real creative things after school with the fine arts department where you could have students who specialize in things get some special training in things.”
It would allow for addition or expansion of programs such as band, jazz band, chorus, theater, art, and “collaborative things with those fine arts.”
The benefits would also stretch into the summer months as well, he said.
“Then we could do a fine arts institute during the summer where … all those could come together and do this collaboration of work with students,” he explained. “We could invite students from outside the system, we could charge and have a fee for it.”
Director of Schools Robert Greene noted that it would go along well with the summer institute that is currently in place at Westside School with Kay Frank.
“We could do this without affecting our general budget,” Greene said. “I think it’s a no-brainer, I really do.”
This could even lead, sometime in the future, to an even bigger change for the school, he said.
“Maybe even consider renaming our middle school — Athens Middle School of Fine Arts,” he said. “It puts a little marketing with it and promotes the school even better.”
Simmons followed up on that possibility by noting that it would be a natural transition at that point.
“The whole idea of changing the name would be as it develops and we see that maybe what we’re doing at the middle school has changed, then we could rename it after it’s already there … as a reflection of what’s going on at the school.”
Adding this full-time position could have ripple effects through the system as well, Simmons said.
“I’m looking for a feeder system for the high schools,” he said. “Seventh and eighth grade — as you get to that second semester, you can see maybe that you want to specialize with some students that are showing a knack for a certain field.”
“If they get invested in anything extracurricular, they become better students with better attendance,” Greene added.
Simmons did stress that he’s not looking to have students specialize too quickly.
“We still want to use what I call the exploratory model,” he said. “I don’t want a 12 year old to try to choose ‘I want to do art’ or ‘I want to do music.’ I want them to enjoy all those things to some degree to see what you really do like before we start specializing. Having things after school is going to provide a way for students that want more art or music.”
Some of that expansion is in the works already, Simmons pointed out.
“We’re going to have Cougar Live come back (next school year),” he said. “We’re going to have podcasting and broadcasting and a lot of exciting things.”
The expansion could also reach into the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) area, as well.
“We’re going to look at the library a little differently,” Simmons said. “I have some ideas where I want to see if we can embrace more STEM and how our library could be more of a hub for that.”
