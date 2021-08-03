The McMinn Senior Activity Center holds a red-back church hymnal singing every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Local musicians accompany officials with their talents.
“Singing in the choir bring seniors together, to socialize and connect with a purpose — making beautiful music,” stated a news release from the center. “But the experience goes even deeper: music helps to reduce depression, as well as increase engagement, joy, and self-esteem.”
As activities continue to open back up again, officials noted that singing is even more important.
“Singing taps into so much of what makes us individuals — it’s emotionally expressive, cathartic and, when you sing with others, you’re also staying engaged and purposeful,” said Diane Hutsell, development director at the McMinn Senior Activity Center. “That’s something we can all benefit from, especially after this past year and the challenges that COVID brought with it.
Anyone who likes to sing hymns or gospel songs; lead a song; sing a solo, duet or trio; or play an instrument or the piano, can show up and join in the music. Or, anyone who doesn’t think they could carry a tune in a bucket are also invited to come and just listen.
“Either way, it will lift your spirits. You do not have to be a McMinn Senior Activity Center member to enjoy the Red Back Hymnal Choir,” the release continued. “We would love to see you. Believe us, you will enjoy it.”
For questions about the hymnal singing or other center events, contact the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.