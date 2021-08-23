The power rates in the local area will see a decline as the calendar turns to September.
For Etowah Utilities Board (EUB) customers, General Manager Harold Masengil said the rate will fall just over 0.5% due to a decrease in the Tennessee Valley Authority fuel cost. That is expected to lead to a decrease in the average residential bill of about 90 cents.
For Athens Utilities Board (AUB) customers, the rate will decrease from the current $0.09254 down to $0.09178 cents per kilowatt hour as TVA’s “summer rates” close out the season.
Summertime can be a high energy-use time for most power customers, who run cooling systems in homes and offices.
“September is the last of four months of the summer rate season. It’s good to see the rate falling in this final seasonal month,” AUB Assistant General Manager Wayne Scarbrough said. “It should be even better for the next couple of months as what are known as ‘transitional’ rates kick in before winter. We certainly hope that will be the case.”
TVA’s summer rate period runs from June through September and represents the highest base rate of the year, at $0.07281.
The fuel charge for September is $0.01897 per kilowatt hour compared to $0.01973 in August.
“Summer can be a season of higher power bills with air conditioners and fans cranking to keep us cool. Thank goodness we’re getting some relief from seasonal rains and a dropping power rate,” Scarbrough said.
To further ease the sticker shock of summertime cooling bills, Scarbrough suggested a few actions:
• Bump your thermostat to 75 degrees. “Sixty-nine degrees feels great, but it will result in considerably more energy use and a notably higher cooling bill,” he said.
• Check all doors and windows to ensure they are completely closed at all times.
• Use weather stripping on doors and windows to preserve cooled air.
• Use curtains, awnings or other coverings for windows to reduce solar heat gain from the sun.
• Ceiling fans can help circulate cooled air throughout the house.
