McMinn County officials believe purchasing new cameras for the county jail will solve a problem at minimal expense.
Due to what McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy described as a combination of hardware and software issues, the surveillance camera system at the McMinn County Justice Center is being replaced.
The seven-year-old camera system “has become outdated and inoperable,” according to a memorandum from Guy to McMinn County Mayor John Gentry.
“These things are on 24/7, 365 days a year, and monitor all of the inmates at the jail,” said Guy by phone at last month’s properties committee meeting. “They have been extremely helpful in lawsuit situations. They do reduce a lot of liability when we have allegations against staff or even inmate versus inmate. It helps sort things out and know exactly what happened.”
After struggling to keep the camera system functional, Guy says about 90% of the system has become inoperable.
“We’re looking at a complete replacement of everything,” said Guy.
Guy said additional features such as motion detection or integration with the jail doors, which is included in the current system, are unnecessary since the jail already has security checkpoints in place at all entry points.
“We just need a camera system that is reliable that will record,” he said. “Taking that aspect out of the estimates we got tremendously reduced the amount of money that we would need to spend.”
A third-party consultant gave the county an assessment of the existing system and noted that key elements of the system are obsolete or soon will be.
The low bid of the three bids received came from Central Technologies at a cost of just over $174,000. This bid for stationary cameras requires only about half of the units the system would need for motion capture.
“They’re more expensive cameras, individually, but you don’t need as many,” explained Gentry.
Gentry added that these cameras represent a “beginning of this life technology” and will extend the lifespan of the system.
Central Technologies has performed similar work for the McMinn County school system and that is how the company came to the attention of county government. School resource officers (SROs) in the county school system gave the camera system a positive review.
The money for the purchase will be drawn from proceeds of a litigation tax that can be used for jail improvements. The litigation tax fund balance is about $425,000 and there is a finite amount of time during which these monies can be used.
The resolution to authorize this purchase was unanimously approved by both the properties committee and the full county commission.
