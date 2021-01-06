The Etowah Carnegie Library has announced new artwork is now on display provided by Community Artist League Artist Lisa Bell.
The Community Artist League is an organization established to promote the arts in the greater Athens area. The league supports and encourages student, amateur, and professional artists with monthly meetings, opportunities to exhibit artwork, and comradeship.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
Athens City Middle School will be going to remote learning from Jan. 6-8 due to boiler issues and no heat in the facility.
This may be extended through next week depending on availability of parts to fix the boiler. School officials will communicate no later than Jan. 9 regarding next week.
Drive-thru meals will be provided each day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ACMS students and any ACS virtual students. Students do not have to be present to pick up meals.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 204 and 205 on Washington Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will last until Friday, Jan. 15, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for a building construction.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The E.G. Fisher Public Library will now be open until 7 p.m. every Thursday. All regular library services will be available during these and all other operating hours: Monday through Wednesday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Etowah Carnegie Library Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at the library on Monday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following Facebook Live program this week:
• Thursday at 4 p.m.: Silly Storytime with Snack
Grab and go craft packets for the month of January will be available for pick up on Monday. Supplies are limited. There are no programs at the library.
Also, the library is offering monthly adult self-care programs beginning in January with National Hot Tea Month. Patrons can enjoy a cup of hot tea and cookies available in their own grab and go bags available at the library.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475. Morning Pointe of Athens is partnering with Coordinated Charities of Athens for the Giving Tree Clothing Drive.
Morning Pointe will be accepting new or lightly used and clean winter clothing items from Jan. 4-29. A donation box will be located outside the front door of Morning Pointe, which is located at 1025 Crestway Drive in Athens.
Nominations are being accepted for the Athens Young Man of the Year.
This award will be presented to a deserving recipient at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting, currently scheduled for February. Candidates must be 39 years of age or younger and date of birth should be included. Nomination forms are available upon request at 423-746-5202. Tennessee Wesleyan University sponsors the award and all nominations should be sent to the President’s Office, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 East College St., Athens, TN 37303. The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces that Fisher Field, located at 211 East Tellico Avenue, will be closed for renovations until Feb. 1, 2021. The purpose of this renovation is for the installation of a grass infield.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
Athens Public Works Department loose leaf collection routes are currently ongoing.
If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Also, do not place leaves on or around obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstruction or the equipment.
The city will not pick up leaves on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working, or to find out your zone, call the leaf hotline at 423-744-2776 or visit www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks for more information. To view the leaf season map visit http://www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks/leafseason.html
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
