In the fall of 2022, a team of Lee University freshmen began a new research experience discovering and characterizing novel bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria).
The students’ research and characterization is conducted through SEA-PHAGES (Science Education Alliance-Phage Hunters Advancing Genomics and Evolutionary Science).
Under the direction of Lee faculty Dr. Joseph Daft, Dr. Lori West, and Dana Perry, an alumna of McMinn Central High School, a team of students spent the fall collecting soil samples, isolating viruses, and characterizing these viruses. The students named the viruses in honor of Dr. Mark Walker, president of Lee, and Dr. Paul Conn, chancellor of Lee.
In collaboration with Dr. Tagide deCarvalho at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, the team was able to obtain transmission electron microscope images of the newly-isolated phages.
“The SEA-PHAGES program has been a wonderful opportunity for our students,” said West. “They have been able to experience research firsthand as freshmen. We are proud of our team and are excited to see what the future holds for them.”
The students presented their research at the Natural Sciences Poster Symposium at Lee University this past November. At the symposium, they presented Walker and Conn with a framed image of the phages that were named in their honor.
This experience was made possible through the acceptance of Lee University into the SEA-PHAGES program administered by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science Education division and Dr. Graham Hatfull’s team at the University of Pittsburgh.
“It has been a joy to see the growth of our students and the confidence and skill they have gained through the hands-on research experience of the SEA-PHAGES program,” said Perry. “I am thankful our university is participating in this wonderful program, and I am so proud of our students.”
Perry joined Lee’s faculty in 2019, where she currently teaches microbiology. She has completed research for the Tennessee Department of Health’s Communicable and Environmental Disease Services and is a member of the American Society of Microbiology, the American Society of Clinical Pathology, and the Tennessee Academy of Science. Perry has also presented on her research at the Southern Association of Clinical Microbiology.
SEA-PHAGES is a two-semester, discovery-based undergraduate research course that begins with digging in soil to find new viruses. The research progresses through a variety of microbiology techniques and eventually to complex genome annotation and bioinformatic analyses.
Two of the students’ viruses were submitted to the University of Pittsburgh for genome sequencing. Students have begun annotating these genomes and plan to have their annotations submitted to GenBank for publication later this year.
For more information about the program, contact West at lwest@leeuniversity.edu or 423-614-8275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.