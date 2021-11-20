On Thursday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced projects receiving funding through the second round of the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) program.
The program prioritizes learning opportunities in rural counties and enhances career and technical education statewide. Tennessee’s efforts have resulted in securing over 24,000 new jobs and nearly $13 billion in capital investment in rural counties since 2019.
Notable projects in East Tennessee that have been awarded GIVE grants in both rounds of funding include the Cleveland State Community College (CSCC) Mechatronics Technology apprenticeship-like program. CSCC, which has a campus in Athens at the McMinn Higher Education Center, received a pair of grants — $941,091.70 for Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) with major concentration in HVAC and Refrigeration as well as $877,800 for Meeting the Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) Demand in Southeast TN — A Rural Partnership between Business and Education.
Since creating GIVE, Lee’s first legislative priority, he has invested $50 million in the program to support rural workforce development through technical education. The first round of GIVE funding in 2019 served an estimated 8,000 students and this second round will serve an estimated 7,500 students.
“We are especially proud to announce these well-deserved grants during National Workforce Development Week,” Lee said. “Rural workforce development has been one of my top priorities since day one and I’m glad to see the remarkable progress we’re making. By developing a highly skilled workforce, Tennesseans’ lives are transformed and companies are choosing to invest and expand in our state at record rates.”
The second round of GIVE grants will fund 13 projects in East Tennessee and 27 projects statewide. The 27 funded projects will serve all economically distressed counties and 25 of the 30 at-risk counties.
