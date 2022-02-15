The City of Niota is currently looking for participants for a new event that will be held this year on June 4.
Town officials are debuting the inaugural Niota Antique Show, which will allow participants to display qualified antiques to the public as well as give them the opportunity to sell.
“The depot will be open to some vendors and there will be outside vendors also,” said Niota Mayor Lois Preece. “We are playing on the history of the town and having the oldest depot. This is also something the city has never had before.”
Vendors will be required to submit pictures, etc., showing an overview of their items by May 20. Professional antique collectors will evaluate submittals and notify interested parties if they are selected to participate.
“We need to advertise this early because those who would like to participate would need to send in pictures or something of the antiques they wish to bring to make sure that it will meet our standards for the show,” she noted. “We want to have a quality antique show.”
Those who want to participate in the event can call the depot at 423-568-2584 extension 1, Preece at 423-506-9413 or email at lois preece@tds.net
“Our entry fees will be $50 for outside spaces, that will be 12x12, and $75 for inside spaces,” she stated. “We aren’t exactly sure on the allotted size for inside just yet but it would depend on the number of people interested in being inside.”
The town currently has no limit on the number of vendors to participate in the event as well as no limit to the amount of antiques that can be brought, so long as they qualify.
“If this event is received well, then it will become an annual event,” she stated. “With the event being outside as well it really helps as we continue to be wary of COVID.”
Preece has a lot of hopes for the event for both the Niota community as well as the areas that surround them.
“I don’t think there is an antique show close to us,” she said. “I know there is one in Oak Ridge, there is one in Chattanooga and Knoxville has one, so we want to give people the ability to participate in this type of event while being close to home.”
Preece stated that she is very excited for the event and the challenge of starting something new.
“I can’t wait to see how people react to this and I’m also looking at it as a place for people to go and enjoy themselves,” she expressed. “I really hope that it will be well attended.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.