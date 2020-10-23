Three area residents have been invited to be presentees at the 60th Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance.
The Teen Board Presentation Dance is set to be held on Saturday evening, Nov. 7, and is one of the largest teenage (black tie) dances in the country where teenagers and adults alike enjoy the same social occasion.
Last year hundreds of leading teenagers as well as adults (from various parts of the United States) enjoyed the same event.
This year, two McMinn Central High School students — Carsi Lu Beaty and Abigail Cole — and one from Maryville High School — Chesney Lingerfelt — were invited to the event.
Beaty, the daughter of Mack and Shannon Beaty, has been involved in the following activities and honors: Anchor Club, president and vice president; varsity golf; varsity basketball; Hammock Club; Student Council, vice president; Top 10%; Veterans Day essay winner; Optimist Club essay winner; Tennessee Governor’s Volunteer Star Award; Anchor of the Year; and Girls State delegate.
Cole, the daughter of Scott and Robin Cole, has been involved in the following activities: varsity volleyball; choir; drama club; cultural outreach club; FCA; community theatre; and volunteering in church.
Lingerfelt, the daughter of Keith and Shanna Lingerfelt, has been involved in the following activities and honors: MHS varsity basketball; MHS Honor Roll; International Key Club; National Honors Society; DEBS; FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) student athletic trainer; Foothills Church youth leadership; Samaritan House Costa Rica mission trip volunteer; and 2020 Maryville High School Homecoming Queen.
The Teen Board of Knoxville is a private, non-profit organization solely for teenagers grades 9-12, with adult help. Its purpose is to get teenagers to work and take the lead in civic and welfare projects and to lift their social and moral life to higher standards.
Last year over 10,500 hours were given to civic and welfare projects for charitable organizations.
“This Presentation Dance is a reward for those local girls and boys who have completed their hours of service,” stated a news release about the event. “We honor selected girls from other parts of the country who are rising seniors by inviting them to be presented along with our outstanding teenagers.”
On Saturday, Nov. 7, the weekend starts with practice and brunch, followed by the mayor’s dinner, honoring the presentees and other dignitaries.
On the evening of Nov. 7, events continue with the presentation of the presentees and dance at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Following the presentation is a black tie reception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.