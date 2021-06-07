The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Madison Hensley, Braden Stillwell and Carsi Beaty, all of whom are recent graduates from McMinn Central High School.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service, and extracurricular activities.
During her time at Central, Hensley earned several academic and athletic awards.
As a freshman, she placed first in the schoolwide STEM fair, third in the countywide STEM Fair, and participated in the regional competition.
In her sophomore year, Hensley placed third in a Roane State Community College Spanish Bowl competition and received the Health Science Award for highest average. She also was voted Offensive Player of the Year for volleyball.
During her junior year, she received the Anatomy and Physiology Award for highest class average and was chosen to attend the PBS Scholar’s Bowl. She was also chosen to be included in the second All-District Volleyball Team in her junior and senior years.
Hensley was in the top 10% of her class in every year of high school. She has also attended various competitions at Roane State Community College, Tennessee Wesleyan University, and Middle Tennessee State University and given speeches to the Optimist Club of Athens. She also qualified to attend the HOSA state competition in her freshman year.
Hensley participated in and led many clubs, as well. She represented HOSA all four years and held officer positions: Treasurer her sophomore year and secretary her junior and senior years. She was also an FCA leader all four years and was president of FBLA in her junior and senior years.
Other clubs she has been involved in include Anchor, Interact, Cultural Outreach, IMPACT, and Linguistics, which she started herself. She also represented her school in student council the past three years.
Hensley was a member of the Central varsity volleyball and track teams all four years. She was also a member of the varsity basketball team her freshman and sophomore years. The basketball team won the district tournament her freshman year and the regional tournament both years.
Hensley has participated in many community service events. She volunteered with Operation Christmas Child through HOSA in her freshman, sophomore, and junior years. She also assisted with the HOSA blood drive in those years. She volunteered to do face painting at the Englewood Fair during her freshman year. She participated in collecting canned food and water after a tornado hit Cookeville. She also led her IMPACT group in an assembly attended by McMinn County eighth graders. She taught about the dangers of tobacco and drug usage and the importance of abstinence.
In her free time, hensley enjoys hiking, kayaking, attending church, and spending time with her friends and family. She is an active member of Chestua Baptist Church in Madisonville. She volunteers at the church food bank every month. She is also a member of the church’s youth group and is the music and worship leader.
Hensley plans to attend Lee University this fall, majoring in nursing. She eventually hopes to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree and work at a children’s hospital in oncology.
Hensley is the daughter of David Hensley of Etowah, and the granddaughter of Chris and Susan Hensley of Etowah, and James and Pam McCowan of Niota.
In his freshman year, Stillwell attended Walker Valley High School, where he participated in Drama Club, FCA, A-V Club, and the Culture Club. He spent his summer helping at his church with various activities.
In his sophomore year, he moved to McMinn Central. He participated in FCA, Pep Club, Cultural Outreach, tennis, volleyball as a team manager, IMPACT, and Student Council.
Stillwell starred as one of the lead roles in McMinn Central’s first musical in more than 20 years: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” portraying William Barfee. He was nominated as homecoming representative of the sophomore class. He also qualified for county level of the STEM Fair with his cousin, Lillyan Stillwell. He was selected to speak at a state-level conference concerning mental health in schools, where he spoke on a panel in front of state and country officials. Over the summer, he once again assisted at his church with various activities.
In Stillwell’s junior year, he participated in FCA, Cultural Outreach as head of member outreach, Pep Club, Drama Club, volleyball as a team manager, tennis, IMPACT, and choir. He was cast in a school production of “The Little Mermaid” as Sebastian, but due to COVID-19, it was cancelled. He was also selected out of all the men in the junior class to represent Central at the annual S.C.O.P.E. (Student Congress on Policies in Education) Conference. He was also selected, along with another man from the junior class, to represent Central in the American Legion Boys State.
During his senior year, he participated in Drama Club, FCA, Student Council, tennis, volleyball as a team manager, Pep Club, Choir, Show Choir and Cultural Outreach as head of member outreach. He was selected as a nominee for Mr. CHS — an award nominated by teachers, but voted on by the student body.
Stillwell maintained a weighted GPA of 4.08. He was unsure of where to attend college in the fall of 2021, but was accepted to both the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Savannah College of Art and Design. He plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in interior architecture to pursue a career in interior design.
As a freshman, Beaty was named to the Top 10% of her class. While she was a sophomore, she won first place in the SADD Essay Contest and first place in the Veteran’s Day Essay Contest. During her junior year, she earned the AP Chemistry Award and first place in the Optimist Club Essay Contest. In the spring of her junior year, she was chosen as a Teen Board representative. She was also selected to be a representative to Volunteer Girl’s State.
Beaty was very active in clubs while at Central High School, including Anchor, Student Council, PEP Club, and Hammock Club. She was a member of Anchor Club all four years, serving as vice president as a sophomore, president-elect in her junior year, and president as a senior. She was chosen Anchor of the Year for her sophomore and junior years for her commitment to community service. She earned club honors for most accumulative hours as a freshman, sophomore and junior, accumulating more than 563 hours over those three years.
As a junior, Beaty was drawn to provide aid for the tornado-ravaged area of Middle Tennessee and led the effort through the Anchor Club to donate more than 1,800 bottles of water to the area’s relief efforts. As a representative of Student Council all four years, she was elected to the office of vice president as a junior. For her ongoing commitment to community service, she was chosen as the 2019 Governor’s Volunteer Star of the Year for McMinn County. She was also elected class secretary in her freshman and sophomore years.
Beaty was a member of the Chargerettes basketball team all four years, earning regular season and district tournament championships in her freshman and sophomore seasons. She was selected captain for her junior and senior years. She was also a member of the two-time district champion Lady Charger golf team all four years, having been awarded as a medalist in her junior season. She was also a member of the track team, competing in discus and shot put.
In her spare time, Beaty enjoys fishing, listening to music, reading, and spending time with her family. She loves watching baseball and reruns of “Criminal Minds.”
Beaty plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville or Middle Tennessee State University, majoring in forensic studies. She aspires to work for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and specialize in behavioral analysis.
Beaty attends Liberty Hill Church of Christ. She is the daughter of Mack and Shannon Beaty, and the granddaughter of Tony and Carolyn Goodin of Englewood, and Ray and Marolyn Beaty of Evensville. She has one sister, McCary, who just completed eighth grade at Englewood Elementary School.
