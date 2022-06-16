An incident in Loudon County led to a wreck and potential shots being fired near Niota earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the Niota Police Department was dispatched to look for a vehicle allegedly involved in a break in and theft from a location in Loudon County. The vehicle in question as well as two other vehicles were involved in a traffic collision on West Willson Street.
According to authorities, at the scene of the wreck, three males ran from the scene and were later apprehended by McMinn County Sheriff's Department deputies close to the scene.
Members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol handled the wreck scene involving the three vehicles.
During the investigation, it was found that the suspect vehicle was allegedly stolen from Dekalb County, Georgia and may have been involved in incidents in Knox County as well.
Prior to the collision, the suspect vehicle had reportedly stopped in the middle of the highway and a passenger from that vehicle began to shoot at the 911 callers who were following them until law enforcement could stop the vehicle.
All three suspects, who were not identified by authorities, were arrested on charges ranging from possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated assault, fleeing the scene of an accident and unlawful possession of a firearm. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.
