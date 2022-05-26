The City of Niota is canceling an upcoming event at the same time it announces a new event that will take place soon.
City officials have announced the cancelation of the upcoming antique show, which was scheduled to take place on June 4, due to lack of interest from the community.
“We may try this event again at a later date,” Niota Mayor Lois Preece said. “As with anything new you never know what the response will be and we are hoping that we can try again, maybe next year, and pick a time frame that may work better.”
Though the antique show has been cancelled, the city is hoping to kick off another new event, Tea at the Depot.
Tea at the Depot is currently scheduled for July 18 at the Niota Depot starting at 2 p.m.
“The city is hosting this event and it is an event meant to bring all of the women of the community together for a special afternoon of tea and a light lunch,” City Recorder Jeannie Anderson said. “We want them to enjoy an afternoon social event. (McMinn County Veteran Services Officer) Susan Peglow will be doing the catering and all of the proceeds will go to other city events throughout the year.”
Tickets are currently available at the Niota Depot and Etowah Depot at $25 per person or two tickets for $40.
“We are always looking for new things to do to engage our community and surrounding area,” Preece said. “Susan is a great supporter of the Niota Depot and she wanted to help host this event to the benefit of the city.”
Preece and Anderson noted that “Sunday attire” is encouraged to provide a comfortable and elegant atmosphere.
“We hope this will be another event to help bring our community together and to provide a fun and engaging afternoon for the women in the community,” Anderson noted. “If this event is successful this year we plan to host it again next year around Mothers Day and make it a mother-daughter event.”
Tickets will be available for purchase until June 11 at the duo of depots.
“We encourage people to buy their tickets,” Preece expressed. “When catering we have to have an idea of how many people are attending. The ladies who attend will be seated and served. The tables will seat eight and we also offer options to reserve tables for the number of people you will have in your party.”
Those who wish to reserve a table can do so by calling 423-568-2584 ext. 1.
“We really hope people will want to participate in this event,” Preece said. “We invite all of the women to come out and have a great time at a new social event.”
