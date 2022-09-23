With the implementation of the 3rd grade retention law passed previously by the Tennessee General Assembly, Athens City Schools officials are looking at ways to adapt.
The law states that students in 3rd grade “shall not” be promoted to 4th unless they receive a rating of “on track” or “mastered” on the English Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test.
For students who fall short of the standards, there are a few ways to achieve promotion without retaking the same grade level. They are: if the student is an English language learner with less than two years of ELA instruction; the student has already been retained in K-3; the student is retested and scores proficient; the student attends a learning loss camp with a 90% attendance rate and demonstrates “adequate” growth on the test; or the student is assigned a tutor for the entire upcoming year.
ACS officials have been seeking more information on the law from state officials and Director of Schools Robert Greene said some has come in. During Thursday’s board work session, he said the topic came up at a conference he was at recently.
“One of the major questions across the board was how are we going to do this,” he said. “We’ve not communicated with parents yet because we’re not sure we know enough to tell them.”
He noted that enough information has come in that they feel comfortable sending a letter out to parents detailing what the plans are to adapt to the new law.
The letter, which is expected to be sent out next week, announces that the Star Reading Universal Screener will be integrated into preparations for this new law. The standardized test is given three times during the school year and the letter notes that it will help officials “identify whether your student is performing on grade level in reading or needs additional help developing strong reading skills.” The screener is not new and has been given to students for several years prior to this one.
One window for the testing has already passed — Aug. 15-26 — but two more are still to come — Dec. 5-16 and May 1-12.
“Third grade retention, if you take it at the letter of the law, creates some real problems for us in numbers and scheduling,” Greene said.
ACS Curriculum and Instruction Supervisor Melody Armstrong noted that parents will be alerted if their child shows struggles on the screener.
“We send out letters, we’re required to send out letters to families,” Armstrong said. “If they’re below the 15th percentile, it’s significant. If it’s 16th-40th percentile, it’s considered at risk.”
TCAP results are expected by the end of May and Armstrong said another word of warning will be sent to parents at that time for children who require it.
“We’re going to contact families for students who score below or approaching and the students who score below we are going to let them know your student must attend summer camp this year and they must have a 90% attendance rate and next year, in 4th grade, they must attend tutoring,” she explained.
There will be a post-test after the summer session, but it is noted in the letter that “we do not have a definitive score from the Tennessee Department of Education at this time” to determine what will allow students below or approaching expectations to pass along to the 4th grade.
Armstrong also noted that if parents want more information about the new state law, they can contact their child’s teacher or principal or e-mail Armstrong at marmstrong@athensk8.net
