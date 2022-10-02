The McMinn Senior Activity Center has added more appointments for the Medicare Part D Open Enrollment.
Trained, non-biased counselors will be available at the McMinn Senior Activity Center to assist individuals who want to enroll or want to make changes to their Medicare Part D coverage during the open enrollment period.
This year, Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for a Jan. 1, 2023, effective date.
Anyone who is 65 and over can make changes to their Medicare Part D (supplemental drug plan coverage) during this time. For those who are just becoming eligible for Medicare, the open enrollment period at the end of the year is not applicable. This time frame specifically allows people who are already on Medicare the option to change their coverage for the following year if they want to.
Appointments are available on Oct. 19, Nov. 10, and Nov. 30 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with a lunch break between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis, but there will be a wait list.
There is no cost or Activity Center membership necessary to access this service. Call the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830 to make an appointment. Interested parties should bring their Medicare card as well as their prescriptions in their original bottles when they come for an appointment.
Anyone who received the Part D Plan worksheet in the mail can fill it out and bring it with them.
During the 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment Period, interested parties can:
• Change from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage, or vice versa
• Choose a different Medicare Advantage plan
• Make changes to current Medicare Part D coverage
• Apply for Medicare Part D, although fees may be required
Even if someone is happy with their plan, they may be taking a new drug or their plan’s coverage may have changed. New plans may have entered - or a person’s plan may have left - the business in the area.
Residents are eligible for Medicare when they turn 65. The seven-month initial enrollment period begins three months before the month a person turns 65 and ends three months after their birthday month.
To ensure coverage starts by the time a person turns 65, they should sign up in the first three months. People still working may delay signing up for Medicare, but they will need to follow the rules carefully to avoid significant penalties when they do eventually enroll.
