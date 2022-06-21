Scott Cass received a statewide award recently, nominated and voted on by his peers in the auto industry.
Cass is the owner of East Tennessee Auto Outlet, which has three locations — Etowah, Englewood and Madisonville. He owned his first dealership in 1991 when he bought a space in Englewood. Seven years later, in 1998, he opened his first East Tennessee Auto Outlet and it now stretches over three towns in the local area.
On Friday, June 3 Cass was awarded with the Tennessee Independent Auto Dealers Association’s (TNIADA) 2022 Quality Dealer of the Year award during a ceremony in Knoxville. Dealers in all 95 Tennessee counties were eligible for the award.
“It’s very humbling,” Cass said. “Tennessee is a big state and typically this would be more something for the Nashville area. For me to be in the middle between Etowah and Athens ... it’s just a total shock to me.”
Cass is a regular winner of The DPA’s Best of the Best award each year, which is voted on by local residents. He said in both cases it’s an honor he takes very seriously.
“It’s something I never, ever expected,” he said of the TNIADA award. “I also never take Best of the Best for granted. It amazes me that we were chosen.”
In the nomination letter written for Cass by last year’s winner Greg Ingram, it was noted that Cass “doesn’t know the meaning of slow down. He works 60-80 hour weeks and always is just a phone call away if needed.”
Cass was 9 years old when he sold his first car and he grew up working with his father, Charlie.
“Scott started in the automotive business when he was a young boy, along with his father, Charlie Cass, who operated Charlie’s Used Cars,” the nomination letter continued. “Scott also has always been very fair in his business with customers and other dealers.”
Cass said receiving this recognition is a sign that his efforts in the community are noticed.
“It means a lot to us,” he said. “It makes you realize what you do every day is not in vain.”
Now that he has earned the award, Cass will make his way to Las Vegas in June of 2023 to represent independent auto dealers across Tennessee.
“I’m sure it’ll be a wealth of knowledge,” he said. “There will be 49 other people and they were awarded in their state, so for me that’ll be a big thing.”
