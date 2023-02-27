Officials with the Cherokee National Forest Service held an open house last Friday at the Etowah Community Center to showcase their planned prescribed burn sites and answer any questions the public may have concerning the burns.
According to Ocoee Region District Ranger Philip Earhart and Tellico District Ranger Stephanie Bland, the prescribed burns are controlled acts used to limit fuels and manage the habitat.
“We set them on purpose and we monitor them with people on the ground,” Bland said. “It helps control our fuel so we don’t have wildfires.”
According to Earhart, these types of burns are very important for the forest service to perform.
“It reduces the amount of hazardous fuels we have so in case we do have a wildfire it is easier to control the fire,” Earhart stated. “It’s also a good time for the habitat to react to it because a lot of times wildfires happen at times that are detrimental and damaging to the landscape.”
For their presentation, the forest service officials brought several maps to show the planned locations the service would like to utilize for the burns should the weather permit.
“The maps show the burn units for the Tellico Ranger District and the Ocoee Ranger District,” Bland said. “It shows you the actual district and the land ownership for the forest service and some private land.”
According to Earhart the locations of the prescribed burns are decided by a team of specialists.
“We have a fire ecologist, we have a wildlife biologist and more that get together and look at the landscape to see where we have the highest needs,” Earhart noted. “We do monitoring each year and look in advance to determine which sites we want to go. We also spread out across the landscape instead of focusing on a single point.”
According to information submitted by the forest service, approximately 20,000 acres are burned annually throughout the 650,000 acre Cherokee National Forest.
Prescribed burns are also useful for site preparation to get the soil ready for seedling and planting trees, and managing competing vegetation to remove the unwanted species that compete with the desirable species in the area.
Bland stated the forest service will release more information to the public as the time draws closer to them actually starting the burns.
“There are so many variables involved with the prescribed burns and that is why there are so many areas laid out, so if the wind is blowing in a specific direction then we will know which units can burn so we don’t have too much smoke impact,” Earhart expressed. “If anybody wants more information on prescribed burns then we would love for them to go to the Cherokee National Forest website where they can find a lot of information there. There is also an interactive prescribed burn map that shows which areas are planned for the burns and which burns are taking place. There is also a fire learning network that talks about prescribed fire as well.”
The interactive map can be found at https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=b196b5958480421fa7b5ee2a6ce91d31
This was one of the first public meetings the forest service has held concerning the prescribed burns and they hope to continue to keep the public informed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.