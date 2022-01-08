McMinn County welcomed its first baby born in 2022 on Jan. 3 at Starr Regional Medical Center.
According to information from SRMC, Samuel Lewis Reasons was born at 4:30 a.m. Monday and is the son of Joanna and Kevin Reasons of Decatur.
“We are so excited to welcome the newest member of our family,” Joanna Reasons. “The doctors, nurses and staff at Starr Regional have taken such good care of us and made this experience special for our family.”
Starr Regional’s Center for Women & Babies officials have assisted Joanna Reasons during her stay.
“Our clinical and support staff are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for moms and babies,” said Laura Richesin, RN, director of Women’s Services at Starr Regional Medical Center. “It is one of our great privileges to help our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way.”
According to the baby’s father, Kevin Reasons, he and his wife Joanna were surprised to find their son was the first baby to be born in the hospital this year.
“We were kind of taken sideways by it,” he said. “I didn’t really know what to expect.”
They named their son Samuel after both of Kevin Reasons’ grandfathers.
According to the family, Samuel was born 11 days early and had no complications.
Though the family currently resides in Decatur, both Kevin and Joanna came from different areas in the state.
“I was born in West Tennessee, grew up in Florida and we moved back here to this area when I was a teenager,” Kevin Reasons said. “It is a quiet, small town and a good place to grow up and raise a family. When my grandparents had passed away my parents inherited their house and to help them out with two house payments we took over one.”
While reflecting on the past, he mentioned how he and his wife Joanna met.
“We met through a mutual friend where we kind of started talking — it went from there,” he stated. “We have been together ever since.”
They have three other children — the oldest, Savanna, is 10 years old, Auriah is 5 years old, and Raven is 4 years old.
In celebration of being the first baby born in 2022 at Starr Regional, the family was presented with gifts, including a quilt from the Heritage Quilt Guild, handmade by guild member Linda Bosket of Tellico Plains; a $100 gift card from Athens Pediatrics, PLLC; a $100 gift card from Covenant Pediatrics; a $125 gift card from Kidzcare Pediatrics; and a gift basket of infant care items from Starr Regional Medical Center.
“We want to thank the hospital and the lady who knitted the quilt,” Kevin Reasons expressed. “We also want to thank the lady who gave it to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.