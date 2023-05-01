Meigs County stood alone as the only county in the state to see an increase in the unemployment rate for the month of March.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for the month of March for McMinn County was 4.3%, which is a 0.3% decrease from the county’s previous rate of 4.6% in February.
Meigs County stepped out of line compared to the rest of the state and witnessed an increase, giving the county a rate of 5.6%, which is a 0.7% leap from the county’s previous rate of 4.9% in February.
State Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated that it was odd to see every county decrease except for Meigs County.
“Economically, it is hard to say why Meigs may have seen an increase in rate,” Todd said. “Mathematically there was an increase in the labor force there that seems to be driving the rate up. In fact, it was the largest increase in labor force of any county for the month of March.”
According to Todd, Meigs County’s labor force increased by 76 people while McMinn County witnessed a decrease in the labor force by 67 people. The labor force is a measure of people of working age who either are employed or are actively seeking employment.
“Looking back through Meigs County’s history, in 2017 almost the same thing happened,” Todd stated. “Back then, their rate declined a lot in April so maybe this is a trend for that county.”
Typically the March rates reflect small changes that usually trend in a downward direction.
“McMinn is currently reflecting the norm for March,” Todd noted. “If all the counties follow tradition, next month we should see little change compared to this month with Meigs being the wild card.”
The national rate dipped 0.3% to 3.6% in March while the State of Tennessee dropped 0.5%, for a rate of 3.1%.
With the rate climbing only in Meigs County, that leaves the rate less than 5% in 91 counties and between 5% and 10% in four — Bledsoe, Haywood, Lake and Meigs.
It also gives Meigs County the highest rate in the state, with Bledsoe (5.3%), Haywood (5%), Lake (5%) and Scott (4.7%) following it. The lowest rate statewide is a tie between Moore and Williamson counties (2.3%), with Cheatham and Rutherford (2.4%) right behind and Sumner, Davidson and Robertson (2.5%) following.
Around the area, Bradley County dropped by 0.2% for a rate of 3.5%, Hamilton County decreased 0.4% to a rate of 3%, Loudon County fell by 0.3% for a rate of 3%, Monroe County declined 0.5% to a rate of 3.3%, Polk County dropped by 0.7% for a rate of 3.8%, Rhea County fell 0.4% for a rate of 4.3% and Roane County decreased 0.4% for a rate of 3.4%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.