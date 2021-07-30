Members of New Zion Baptist Church created gifts for a local girl who is battling cancer.
Several members of New Zion came together to create a coat of many colors for McKinley Greene, a girl who has B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Church member Patsy Bivens described Greene as a “vibrant, loving, sassy, girly girl who loves Dolly Parton and watches the ‘Coat of Many Colors’ movie repeatedly.
“She pretty much knows all of the songs by heart. She has since begged for a coat of many colors like Dolly’s and would love to meet her and sing with her one of these days.”
Bivens said they learned of the girl’s condition from Greene’s great grandmother who also attends the church.
“This is a God given thing. He gave us the talent to do it,” Bivens said about the church members putting together the coat for Greene. “She (McKinley) loves Dolly Parton and she sings Dolly Parton’s songs, mainly ‘Go Tell It On The Mountain.’”
Bivens stated she has “received a blessing” from Greene.
“Seeing her on Facebook talk about God, she is a good Christian little girl and I just fell in love with her and the Lord spoke to me and told me to get together with some of the ladies and make a coat of many colors for her,” Bivens said. “Everything I started to buy (for the project) somebody donated, so that is how it came to be. We got the coat of many colors made and Lord, McKinley was tickled to death.”
Others who were involved in the project include Elaine Stewart, who donated the materials; Lula Williams, who sewed the coat; Patty Manney, who presented Greene with a guitar; and Bivens cut out the materials.
“I get goosebumps every time I think about how she reacted to receiving those items,” Bivens expressed. “I wish that I could do this for every child that has cancer because I got such a blessing out of this and such joy making it and being a part of it.”
She believes the family gained more friends from the church through their efforts to present Greene with the gifts.
“Please keep McKinley in your prayers,” Bivens said. “She has about another year of chemo to go through. And not only her, but keep all of the other children who are battling cancer in your prayers as well. We need to show more kindness because if we did this would be a much better world to be in.”
Greene’s mother, Jeri, expressed her appreciation to the church for the gifts they gave her daughter.
“I’m very appreciative because McKinley has been wanting a coat of many colors for so long and they volunteered and made her one,” Greene said. “My husband’s grandmother is a member of that church, so I guess she got it together, but this was a big surprise.”
She stated that the act the church members did for her daughter meant a lot to her and her husband.
“It has been a long two years of treatments and receiving the gifts made her (McKinley) feel special, so it made me feel special,” Jeri Greene expressed. “She wears the coat and plays with the guitar all the time.”
According to Jeri Greene, everything is currently “looking good” for her daughter’s treatments.
“The doctors are saying that she is doing well,” Greene said. “She has until February of next year left of treatment and that is if nothing else pops up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.