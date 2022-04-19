The Etowah Friendly Garden Club presented a $500 scholarship check to the McMinn Central High School Agriculture Department on April 11 at the club’s monthly meeting.
McMinn Central High School Vice Principal Mindy Casteel and McMinn Central High School Ag Science Teacher Josh Felker accepted the check.
The scholarship is from proceeds of the club’s annual plant sale. Since no student applied for the scholarship this year, the club voted to donate the money to the Agriculture Science Department of McMinn Central.
The 2022 Etowah Friendly Garden Club Annual Plant Sale will take place on Saturday, May 7, at the Etowah L&N Depot grounds from 8 a.m. to noon. The plant sale will include a wide variety of plants, trees and seeds. The club will be listing some of the items it will have for sale on its Facebook page in the coming days.
In addition to funding the agriculture scholarship each year, proceeds from the plant sale also fund an annual Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner and gifts for the residents of the Miracle Lake Training Center in Etowah.
The Etowah Friendly Garden Club was founded in the late 1940s. While its mission may have changed over the decades, its focus has always been on educating the public on the benefits of gardening.
The Etowah Friendly Garden Club serves Etowah and the surrounding areas and meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Etowah Community Center.
Check the club’s Facebook page for more information or call club President Gene Keller at 423-263-1506.
