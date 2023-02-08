The 200th anniversary of the City of Athens last year brought up talk about the city’s former Free Hill Community. A longtime resident recently spoke about what the African American community meant to him and the area.
Free Hill was established in the 1850s around the area that now consists of the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, the City of Athens Municipal Building and more.
“It was where I lived. It was my home,” said former Free Hill resident Ray Johnson. “We were a close community that helped and looked out for one another.”
Reflecting on his childhood, Johnson recalled some of his favorite memories.
“I remember the games that we played, which are things you don’t see kids today playing anymore, but we played marbles, jump rope, played ball out in the street and more,” Johnson stated. “The church, St. Mark AME Zion Church, was the hub of our community. We all went to that church and it was very important to our community. It was where we would all go for comfort, strength and encouragement.”
He reflected on his time in school, which at the time, was separated into two school systems.
“For the most part we received used equipment. We were separated but we were not equal,” Johnson reflected. “We had books that we received from McMinn, our football equipment was used, and more, but we had a lot of fun.”
Focusing more on the sports side of his school career, Johnson stated they would have to travel to other black schools to play against them instead of being able to play against the schools in their immediate area.
“Most of the time we traveled to Sweetwater that had a school called High Point High School, Cleveland had one, Alcoa, Dayton and more,” he noted. “Our sports consisted of football and basketball but we had to travel because we couldn’t play any of the white schools until about my senior year at J.L. Cook School.”
Currently there are several numbered markers around the area Free Hill once stood that provide brief historical information about the Free Hill Community.
“It is very important to remember Free Hill and for us to teach our children about it. In history we have the good, the bad and the ugly and a lot of times in history a lot of people don’t want to look at the things that were bad and ugly, but they still happened,” Johnson expressed. “Some of the bad things were that we were limited to where we could go and what we could do. I remember as a kid going through the side doors of the restaurants downtown. I remember seeing entrances that said ‘colored’ and water fountains that said ‘colored only.’ That is an ugly part of our history not only in Athens but all over the country and our community needs to know it.”
According to Johnson there are a lot of people in the community who hold a lot of pride from growing up on Free Hill.
“We had a lot of people that went on to become teachers, doctors and a large variety of things,” he expressed. “The people were a very proud people back then and we were a proud community and encouraged all of us to succeed.”
Johnson said his experiences on Free Hill made a lasting impression on him.
“Free Hill was a wonderful community which I benefited from. I was raised in Free Hill and there are some people still around who I grew up with that I reminisce with,” he stated. “We had some good times on Free Hill and received a lot of support. We were a close-knit community that loved and cared for one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.