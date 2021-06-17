The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Emma Brown and Grace McDonald, both of whom are recent graduates from McMinn County High School.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service, and extracurricular activities.
Emma Brown
Emma Brown, daughter of Rebecca and Michael Moffit, is a recent graduate from McMinn County High School. She was born in Akron, Ohio, where she lived for eight years. She moved to Athens during the summer of 2016 and spent the past five years of her schooling in McMinn County Schools.
Brown has earned many accomplishments throughout her high school career. She has received A Honor Roll and Top Ten Percent all four years of high school.
In her freshman year, she received awards in science, mathematics, and foreign language. She also placed fourth in the regional Science Olympiad competition and first in an algebra competition.
In her sophomore year, Brown earned awards in science, mathematics, and English, as well as the Kiwanis Best All-Around Award. She placed in multiple events through Science Olympiad.
She received an award in mathematics her junior year, along with perfect attendance. In the fall of her junior year, she participated in Distinguished Young Women and placed in the academics and talent categories.
Brown has been part of many extracurriculars throughout her high school years, including marching band, musical, National Music Honors Society, Student Government, Science Olympiad, J-Teens, Science Club, National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Anchor International. Along with these, she volunteered at Full Circle Women’s Medical Clinic for a large portion of her senior year.
Brown plans to attend East Tennessee State University in the fall to major in biology with a double minor in Spanish and ASL. She received a $5,000 Academic Performance Scholarship. Her future career goal is to become an OB/GYN. She would like to use these skills to serve in communities lacking health education.
Grace McDonald
Grace McDonald is the daughter of William and Carolyn McDonald and sister of Trevor, Luke, and Samuel. She is from Athens and is a recent graduate from McMinn County High School.
McDonald was a member of the MCHS Lady Cherokees varsity soccer team for four years. She was second team All-District in 2019 and first team All-District in 2020. The Lady Cherokees ended their season at the TSSAA State Tournament in Murfreesboro after winning the district and regional tournaments for the second consecutive season. She also plays for the Knoxville Crush Football Club on the 2002 premier team.
She attends Keith Memorial United Methodist Church and has been active in the youth group for several years. She was a member of the MCHS FCA for four years.
McDonald was in the Mu Alpha Theta Math Club for four years and served on the Executive Board. She attended the state convention and competition in 2017, 2019, and 2020. She competed in the TMTA Math Contest in 2017, placing second, and in 2018 and 2019.
She was a member of the MCHS Student Government Club for four years. She served as a freshman class representative, sophomore class representative, junior class secretary, and senior class chaplain. She led the Prom Committee in 2019-20.
McDonald was a member of LifeSkills for three years and was a member of the freshman Tribe Leadership Academy in 2017-18. She was a member of the J-Teens service club at MCHS for three years.
She was a sophomore homecoming court representative in 2018. She was inducted into the MCHS chapter of the National Honors Society in 2018 and was a member for three years.
McDonald attended the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Sciences & Engineering at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville during June 2019. She participated in the McMinn County Distinguished Young Women program in November 2019 and was awarded the Scholastic Achievement Award and third runner-up.
She served as the president-elect of the Athens Anchor Club beginning in 2019. She is an AP Scholar with Honors and is in the top 10% of her class.
McDonald plans to attend Maryville College to play soccer and study biology with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.
