In the wake of last month’s election, the Athens City Council is preparing to appoint its own representatives to various city committees.
Mayor Bo Perkinson officially revealed the proposed list of 10 Council member appointments to city committees at Tuesday’s study session. Perkinson is responsible for four of those appointments and the Council votes on the remaining six.
“This is quite a bit the heartbeat of the community,” said Perkinson of the committees.
Perkinson’s appointments for both the Athens Parks Foundation and Board of Zoning Appeals is Council Member Dick Pelley. Pelley already serves on the Parks Foundation.
Perkinson nominated himself to continue serving on the Friendly City Sister Cities Committee.
The proposed Council appointments include Perkinson continuing to serve on the Athens Utilities Board; newly-elected Council Member Jordan Curtis serving on the Historic Preservation Commission, as well as the McMinn County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors; and former Council Member Yvonne Raper continuing to be the Council’s representative on the McMinn County Senior Citizens Board of Directors.
Both Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller and newly-elected Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan were under consideration to represent the Council on the McMinn County Department of Juvenile Services Board of Directors. Lockmiller is the Council’s current appointee, but both he and Witt-McMahan expressed interest in the position prior to Monday’s meeting.
During the study session, Lockmiller said he “enjoyed” being on the Juvenile Services board. Witt-McMahan did not oppose Lockmiller’s potential reappointment.
“That is something that I’m interested in, but it is not something that I have to serve on,” said Witt-McMahan. “I think that since Vice Mayor Lockmiller is already serving, I think that I will give way and ask not to be considered for this particular committee.”
Lockmiller thanked Witt-McMahan for her gesture.
The final two appointments are to the Athens Regional Planning Commission — one appointment by the mayor and the other by Council vote.
Perkinson appointed Witt-McMahan to continue serving on the Planning Commission. She was a citizen member of that board prior to her election to the Council.
Lockmiller is nominated as the Council’s appointment to continue being a member of the Planning Commission. Curtis also served as a citizen member on the Planning Commission prior to his election as a Council member.
“Those seats typically go to the freshmen members and that is to gain a level of experience in that side of the city and to the committee system,” explained City Manager C. Seth Sumner. “However, the citizens just elected two people that already have that experience, and so Jordan chose to give up his seat so that Council Member Witt-McMahan can continue in her role on the Planning Commission and also so Vice Mayor Lockmiller can continue in his role.”
