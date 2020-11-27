As tnAchieves prepares to work with its 12th student cohort, the non-profit is celebrating mentors who have served the community for at least five years.
Mentors serve as an additional layer of support for TN Promise students as they navigate the college-going process. They commit one hour per month to provide reminders ahead of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and encourage each student to reach their full potential.
Many TN Promise students will be the first in their family to attend college and need a little extra support.
“Much of our success lies in our volunteer mentoring program,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “While our students remain our priority, our mentors represent the heart of tnAchieves. Every year over 9,000 volunteers answer the call to better a student’s life by providing a smoother path to a college credential. They normalize college processes and offer personalized, local support. I continue to be incredibly thankful for every busy person who makes the decision to invest in our students, our communities and our state.”
In McMinn County, the following community members have served as a mentor for at least five years: Gayle Fisher, Tom B. Hughes, Delunda Maddux, Joe Noble, Dr. Dick Pelley, Farah Reynolds, Stewart Smith and Sharon Wilson.
“The entire tnAchieves team would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our mentors across the state,” said tnAchieves Deputy Director of Partnerships Graham Thomas. “Anyone who has given their time as a mentor, whether for one year or 12, has had an impact on students in their community. While TN Promise has a statewide reach, this local approach to student success is the reason the program is successful.”
With less than two weeks until the Dec. 4 mentor recruitment deadline, more than 1,900 mentors are still needed statewide. All tnAchieves mentors are provided training and a handbook.
Anyone who would like to learn more about mentoring can visit www.tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply
tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 non-profit that has provided scholarships with mentor support since 2008. For questions about the tnAchieves mentoring program, e-mail or call Tyler Ford at tyler@tnAchieves.org or (309) 945-3446.
