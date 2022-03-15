Officials with the City of Niota thanked their first responders with a ceremony last week.
The event was initiated by Niota Mayor Lois Preece and followed by a few other speakers as well.
“It is time for Niota to pay appreciation to all of our firemen to let you know how important you are to our city and surrounding area,” Preece said. “I’m sorry that it has taken us so long to do this since you were established in 1941 ... You guys have done an amazing job — even just this year, these last two months, because this year started out wild. So we want to let you know how much we enjoy having you and how much you mean to the city.”
Preece then introduced State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood), who delivered a proclamation to the firefighters that was written in partnership with State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville).
“Any volunteer organization is unique and noble, but a volunteer fire department is next level,” Cochran expressed. “It’s not like you are volunteering to just put a festival on, you are volunteering and putting your life on the line countless times. People are depending on you to save them from their worst moments and the fact that you do that without pay and you also go through the hours of training and keeping up with the trucks, I just really appreciate you.”
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry also delivered his feelings to the volunteer firefighters.
“I am blessed to be in a county that our motto, that we don’t use enough — we got back in World War I — and we were called the Volunteer County of the Volunteer State because we sent more men in WWI than any other county per capita in the United States of America,” Gentry said. “I can still say that because I was looking at some data on volunteer firefighters in the State of Tennessee and there is only one county that equals us in the number of volunteer fire departments and that is Monroe County. We are both at 11.”
He noted that the average number of volunteer fire departments in other counties is between three to four.
“We still proudly say that we are still the Volunteer County of the Volunteer State,” Gentry expressed. “Thank you for being givers in a world that really promotes selfishness. We talk about how you can preach the gospel or you can walk and talk the gospel and you can talk about volunteerism or you can live it. Thank you for the example. I’m thanking you more for that example that you are giving almost as much as I am thanking you for what you do because this world has got to see what you are doing.”
County Commissioner J.W. McPhail, who represents the Niota area, also spoke at the event and thanked the firefighters on behalf of the commission.
“On behalf of the county commission, who controls the purse strings on if you get a new fire truck or not, they want to thank you for the services that you give and the sacrifices that you make,” he said. “There is nothing like being in the dead of night, 3 o’clock in the morning, it raining and cold and you get a call to go out. That makes you really decide then the dedication of everyone here. You sacrifice and also your family sacrifices too and for that, the rest of us at home thank you for that and appreciate that. May God bless you and watch over you while you are out there.”
Preece then presented a $5,000 check to the fire department along with certificates of appreciation for all of its members.
It was then the turn of the city commissioners to thank the first responders for what they do.
“The only thing I want to repeat is what they said and I just want to thank all of you for what you do,” said Commissioner David Dilbeck. “I’ve been there and done that and I really want to thank you all for the job that you do.”
Commissioner Todd Baker also thanked the volunteers in the fire department.
“You all have done a great job,” he expressed. “Every time you guys go by my house I wonder about where you are going and hope that you are safe.”
Police and Fire Commissioner Allen Watkins also stated his acknowledgement that what the volunteer firefighters do is not easy.
“We’d like to thank you for everything that you do,” he said. “I know that it is a rough job.”
