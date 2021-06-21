The weather is continuing to warm as summer has officially arrived and that has led to higher power rates in the local area.
For Etowah Utilities Board (EUB) customers, the rate will rise 1.35% for the month of July, which would mean a hike of $2.30 on the average residential power bill.
According to EUB General Manager Harold Masengil, the rate increase is primarily due to the standard fuel adjustment by TVA.
The power rate for Athens Utilities Board (AUB) for the coming month of July will also increase from the current $0.09105 to $0.09282 cents per kilowatt hour as TVA’s “summer rates” continue.
“This is the second month of the summer rate season in TVA’s nomenclature. So, the difference in the July rate from June’s rate is all about the fuel cost adjustment from TVA,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
TVA’s summer rate period runs from June through September and represents the highest base rate of the year.
The fuel charge for July is $0.02001 per kilowatt hour compared to $0.01824 in June.
“Just as with last month, the summer base rate and fuel cost adjustment from TVA have our power rate at just over nine cents per kilowatt hour,” Scarbrough said. “Most everyone’s bill goes up considerably during the heat of summer, just as it does during colder winter months. Air conditioners and fans begin running on overtime to keep your place cool and that drives your bill up.”
Scarbrough added that there are ways to mitigate the rise in power rates as the temperature continues to climb.
“We’re starting to see those summertime temperatures now, so it’s time to plan for the weeks ahead when the upper 80s and into the 90s become the norm,” he said.
To ease the shock of summertime cooling bills, Scarbrough made a few suggestions:
• Bump your thermostat to 75 degrees. “Sixty-nine degrees feels great, but it will result in considerably more energy use and a notably higher cooling bill,” he said.
• Check all doors and windows to ensure they are completely closed at all times.
• Use weather stripping on doors and windows to preserve cooled air.
• Use curtains, awnings or other coverings for windows to reduce solar heat gain from the sun.
• Ceiling fans can help circulate cooled air throughout the house.
About 83 cents of every dollar that AUB’s power division collects go to TVA for wholesale power.
