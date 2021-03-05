A man who allegedly was blocking the road ended up fighting an officer and heading to jail earlier this week.
On Wednesday, at around 7 a.m., a firefighter with the Riceville Volunteer Fire Department contacted McMinn County E-911 Dispatch to advise that a man was in the road blocking traffic. The man also appeared to have blood on him, according to reports.
Athens Police Officer Meghan Chandler was traveling on Congress Parkway at the time and came upon the same man that the firefighter had observed. Although Chandler was in uniform, she was in her personal vehicle as she was on her way to work.
When Chandler stopped to make contact with the man, it reportedly “became obvious” that he was very intoxicated. He attempted to enter her vehicle and steal it, according to reports.
A struggle ensued and the man was allegedly able to wrestle her Taser from her duty belt. During the struggle, the man tased himself in the abdomen area.
The firefighter was still in the area at the time and he and a citizen bystander came to Chandler’s aid during the incident and helped subdue the subject, later identified as Ricardo Santana.
A subsequent investigation reportedly determined that the blood on him was the result of hitting himself in the head with a liquor bottle earlier that morning, prior to his encounter with first responders. After receiving medical attention, he was transported to the McMinn County Justice Center and booked on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, attempted motor vehicle theft and theft of property.
“I’m very proud of the way that Officer Chandler handled this situation,” APD Chief Cliff Couch said. “I’m also exceedingly thankful to serve in a city that has citizens who are willing to help an officer in need.”
